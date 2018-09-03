Volunteers Sought For Salvation Army's Red Tie Gala

This year’s Red Tie Gala has a medieval theme and will be held Thursday, September 20th, from 6:30 to 10pm at Mt. Brighton. The event will include a medieval feast, jousting and sword fighting, but Volunteer & Seasonal Programs Coordinator Darlene Howard says many more volunteers are still needed to make the evening a success.



Numerous slots are still open in a variety of positions, like helping with auctions, games, providing information to guests, and a chance to play the role of Robin Hood, Friar Tuck or Maid Marian. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at the link below.