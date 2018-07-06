Voter Registration Deadline For August Primaries This Monday

July 6, 2018

The deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming August elections is nearly here.



Residents interested in taking part in the August 7th primaries have until this Monday, July 9th to register. It can be at any Secretary of State office or at the resident’s county or local clerk’s office. Applicants must be at least 18 years old by August 7th and a United States citizen, living in the city or township they wish to vote in.



The primary is important for narrowing down candidates for several local and state elections coming in November. Livingston County voters will have a chance to have their say in who gets party nominations in the races of governor, U.S. Senator, 8th District Congress, State Senator 22nd District, and State Representatives in the 42nd and 47th Districts. All 9 County Commissioner spots are on the ballot, along with a non-partisan section for 44th Circuit Court Judge and various city, township, and school proposals.



Those interested in voting with an absentee ballot have until August 4th to apply. Registered voters may obtain an absentee ballot if they are 60 or older, physically unable to attend the polls without assistance from another, expecting to be out of town on August 7th, in jail awaiting arraignment or trial, unable attend due to religious reasons, or if they are working as an election inspector in a precinct outside of their precinct of residence.Absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office by 8pm on Election Day. The Secretary of State’s office recommends mailing the ballot 5 business days prior if choosing that route.



Voters who are already registered but need to change or update their registration address can do so online for free at www.ExpressSOS.com. View a sample ballot for any municipality in the state through the link below. (MK)