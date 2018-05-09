Voters Approve $17.5 Million Fowlerville Schools Bond Proposal; Hartland & Byron Millage Renewals Also Pass

May 9, 2018

Voters within the Fowlerville Community School district have approved a $17.5(m) million bond proposal, while operating millage renewals passed in Hartland and Byron.



The bond will fund major infrastructure improvements at buildings throughout the district. Projects will be spread throughout the district, making it a “sweeping bond issue” that will benefit students no matter which building they’re at. Superintendent Wayne Roedel says there was tremendous support from the community and the bond issue passed by a 2-1 margin, which really says a lot. He says the Board of Education looked at projects and costs and this was the feasible solution to get things done and make sure the district is in great shape, especially over the next six to seven years. Roedel tells WHMI the Board of Education has been really committed throughout the whole process, both in this bond election and past bond elections, to make sure any parent and student in the system will see the effects of the bond.



Roedel says a lot of time was spent educating the community about what the money would be spent on, different needs as a district and what the projects were. He says projects are planned from the Munn Early Childhood Center, all the way up to the high school. He says there will also be a good dose of technology upgrades, which was desperately needed for student’s sake. Roedel says parents should feel good their kids go to Fowlerville Schools when all these projects take place over the next three years.



The number one ticket item the bond will address is Kreeger Elementary School’s roof, which is long past its expected lifetime. Mechanical systems, parking lots, boilers, classrooms, and athletic facilities will also see upgrades. While the bond will be used for a variety of infrastructure improvements throughout the district, voters won’t see an increase in their taxes. The district currently levies 9.55 mills for construction and bond payments. That rating will stay the same, even with the borrowing of $17.5(m) million. The district is able to achieve that by extending their bond repayment period to a total of 22 years. By adding four years onto the current repayment period, the district is able to recoup the $17.5(m) million up front.



Also Tuesday, voters in the Hartland Consolidated School District overwhelmingly approved an operating millage renewal, providing more than $4.7 million. 2,637 votes, including those of absentee and Election Day voting, were counted for the operating millage renewal proposal at Tuesday’s special election. Nearly 75% of the votes were in favor of renewing the tax levy, leaving 25% in opposition. The 18-mill non-homestead tax provides funds for district operating purposes and has been in place for about 23 years. An operating millage renewal was also approved for Byron Area Schools. (JM/DK/JK)