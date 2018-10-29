Voters In Fenton & Linden Being Asked To Approve Road Millages

October 29, 2018

Voters in both Fenton and Linden will be asked to approve road millages on November 6th.



In Fenton, voters will cast ballots on two proposals. The first would amend the city charter to increase the length of voter-approved road millages from three to ten years, while the second would levy a 5-mill tax increase, “for the sole and exclusive purpose of improving roads and streets within the City.” Both would need to pass for the tax increase to go into effect.



If they are approved, officials expect they will raise an estimated $2 million for neighborhood roads in the first year alone. The proposal follows a failed attempt last November to increase the charter limit from three to ten years, although at that time it was not explicitly being designated for roads. A final public meeting to discuss the proposals will be held this Thursday at 11am at the Fenton Community Center on S. LeRoy Street.



Meanwhile, in Linden, voters are being asked to approve a 5-mill, 10-year levy, “for purposes of improving, replacing, resurfacing and reconstructing streets in the City, including drainage improvements and curbs and gutters…”



Linden officials have also held a series of public meetings to discuss the proposal, which would raise more than $5 million over the course of 10 years if approved. (JK)