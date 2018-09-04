Wake Up Livingston To Hold 2nd Annual Recovery Walk

September 4, 2018

An upcoming event will raise awareness about addiction in Livingston County with a focus on the possibility of recovery. Wake Up Livingston (WUL) will hold its second annual Recovery Walk in downtown Howell on Sunday, September 23rd.



WUL is a coalition of community members with the common goal of eradicating opiate overdose in Livingston County. WUL Facilitator Kristal Reyes says the organization and its community partners work to dispel the “once an addict, always an addict” myth, as well as negative stigmas that are associated with addiction. Reyes says they aim to instead celebrate recovery from addiction and substance use disorders to remind the community that recovery is possible and that “people get clean every day”.



Those participating in this year’s Recovery Walk will meet at the Historic Howell Courthouse at 10:30am the day of. Reyes says there will be a sign-making station at the event for participants who want to carry a poster while they walk, or, participants can bring a sign of their own, along with any memorabilia they’d like to carry in honor of their loved one’s battle with addiction or new life in recovery.



The event will feature guest speakers sharing their story of recovery. Water, hot dogs and t-shirts will be provided and registration is requested so event volunteers can plan accordingly. Online registration opens up this week. (DK)