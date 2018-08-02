Le Concours De Livingston Returns This Weekend

August 2, 2018

The Le Concours de Livingston is returning this weekend.



This is the eighth year the fundraiser is returning to Livingston County to benefit Love INC, which networks together local churches, church volunteers and community organizations to help people who lack resources. The fundraiser is being held this Sunday, August 5th and features a classic car show. The show will also feature live music, appetizers, adult beverages, and a live and silent auction. The live auction will include a signed Guitar by Bruce Springsteen.



The fundraiser and car show are being held at the Waldenwoods Resort and Conference Center in Hartland Township from 2-6pm. The cost is $50 per person. A link to purchase tickets can be found below. (EO/JK)