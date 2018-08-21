The Wall That Heals Arrives In Livingston County With Sizable Escort

August 21, 2018

The Wall That Heals arrived at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport this afternoon accompanied by first responders, motorcyclists, veterans and family members.



Police halted traffic at major intersections along Grand River as the caravan arrived; led by a motorcycle escort, followed by first responders, and in the middle of the group, the mobile education truck hauling the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.



The journey began at 2pm from Cabela’s in Monroe County, traveling through Washtenaw and then into Livingston County, with the group arriving around 3:30pm at the airport. Livingston County Undersheriff Jeff Warder says the trip “went off without a hitch”, with members of law enforcement, fire departments, EMS and other first responders from different jurisdictions along for the ride.



Warder says it was very humbling to be part of such a great experience. He was grateful for the large turnout of community members that lined up along Grand River to welcome the Wall and its company, noting a line of people waving, saluting, clapping and cheering them on in every community they traveled through.



There are 58,318 names on the wall honoring those that lost their lives, with over 1,500 service members unaccounted for. The wall is a three-quarter scale replica, measuring 375 feet in length and 7.5 feet tall at its highest point. The Wall That Heals and the mobile education center will be on display at the airport this Thursday through Sunday. A variety of events are planned along with the exhibit, which will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public. (DK)