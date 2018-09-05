Warning Sirens Not Working In Brighton

September 5, 2018

Public safety officials in one local community say they are working to repair faulty warning sirens.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority says that during a recent test of the severe weather sirens it came to their attention that the sirens are not working in the City of Brighton. Officials say they have contacted a qualified service agency to repair the sirens as soon as possible, but continue to work “diligently” with Central Dispatch, local communities and Emergency Management to keep citizens apprised of severe weather and alert them quickly. However, they expect repairs will be made by Friday.



In the interim, they recommend residents subscribe to local severe weather alerts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, through their smartphones. You can also stay tuned to WHMI and whmi.com for the very latest weather information, including severe weather alerts. (JK)