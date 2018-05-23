Warrant Amnesty Day Set Thursday

May 23, 2018

Livingston County will host a warrant amnesty program Thursday.



The 53rd District Court is holding the amnesty program for those who are delinquent on payments to the court. The program offers waivers of late fees to individuals upon payment of fines and costs in full, for a one-day period only, this Thursday from 8am to 4pm. It’s designed to enhance collections and minimize costs to the county. Provided that the individual does not have another valid warrant for his or her arrest, and the individual appears at the 53rd District Court Thursday and pays all fines and fees, the warrant will be cancelled. All misdemeanor and civil infraction cases in which a late fee and/or cost to compel appearance fees have been assessed are eligible.



Court officials stress that there will be no negotiation on the amount of restitution owed. 53rd District Court records showed active warrants for more than 4,100 individuals. Complete details can be found on our website. (JK)