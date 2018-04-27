Westbound I-96 Lane Closure Starts Tonight From M-59 To M-52

April 27, 2018

Motorists traveling on westbound I-96 in Howell, Fowlerville and Webberville this weekend should prepare themselves for delays and potential backups.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that the left lane of westbound I-96 will be closed from M-59 to M-52. The Fowlerville Road entrance ramp to westbound I-96 will also be closed. The closure will be in effect from 9pm tonight through 5am Monday and motorists are advised to take alternate routes. M-DOT says this is one of four planned weekends to have major work occur day and night in order to avoid holidays and major events. The closures also increase safety for workers and motorists through the work zone.



The work is part of a $14 (M) million project to resurface 11 miles of I-96 between M-52 and M-59 in Ingham and Livingston Counties. (JM)