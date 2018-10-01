Western-Themed Fundraiser Set To Raise Funds For LACASA

October 1, 2018

A local organization is once again holding a western-themed fundraiser to lasso in help for domestic violence victims.



The LACASA Center provides education and awareness programs in addition to supporting those affected by child abuse and interpersonal violence. On Saturday, October 13th, from 5:30pm until 10 at night, their popular western-themed Denim & Diamonds fundraiser is returning to the Cross W Ranch in Howell. Emcees for the event will include Mike Marino & Jon King from WHMI's Mike & Jon in the Morning and local celebrity chef Renee Chodkowski, better known as The Great Foodini. Barbecue and craft brews will be available from Block Brewing. The event also features line dancing for cowboys and girls of all skill levels, and live entertainment from Kari Holmes and her band. A cattle-penning demonstration will prepare attendees for a pair of outdoor games where they can test their skill at lassoing for prizes.



Western-themed casino games like blackjack and craps will be onsite, as well as the Diamond Mine raffle. For a $100 raffle ticket, attendees can dig through a sand pit for a chance to find a gemstone, a cubic zirconia, or a $6,000 diamond from Cooper and Binkley. A live auction will feature bidding for a week stay at a vacation home in Sedona, Arizona, near Coconino National Forest. Attendees can also partake in cider and donuts, a cigar and spirits bar, and enjoy a roaring bonfire before the night ends with a fireworks display.



Tickets are $100. They can be purchased at Cooper and Binkley Jewelers, Howell Western Wear, LACASA Center, and LACASA Collection. They may also be purchased online through the link below. (MK)