Westbound I-96 To Close At Kensington Road Tonight

May 18, 2018

A freeway closure will result in detours and possibly delays tonight in the Brighton area.



Westbound I-96 is scheduled to close starting at 10:00 tonight, lasting through 7am Saturday. The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that westbound I-96 will be closed at Kensington Road for the Pleasant Valley Road bridge construction project.



Four of the six bridge beams were significantly damaged last September by a flatbed semi that was hauling several boom lifts. The structure over eastbound I-96 had to be removed so the freeway could safely reopen. Work to construct a new bridge is underway, necessitating tonight’s closure.



The posted detour is Kensington Road to Grand River to old US-23 to Spencer Road to westbound I-96. M-DOT asks emergency responders plan an alternate route. (JM)