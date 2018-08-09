Mailboxes Destroyed In Wixom Neighborhood

August 9, 2018

A number of mailboxes were smashed in a Wixom neighborhood recently.



Sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning, officials say the Wexford Mews Homeowners Association neighborhood experienced approximately 12 vandalism complaints. A dozen mailboxes were destroyed. For the immediate future, the Wixom police Department will be conducting extra patrols in this area. Authorities ask that if anyone has information about the incidents, to contact the police station and speak to a detective.



Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Ron Moore says as always, if anyone sees something that doesn't look right they should call the station (248) 624-1111 or 911 and they’ll be happy to come out and investigate. Facebook photo. (JM)