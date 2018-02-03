Local Woman Appointed To Michigan Civil Rights Commission

February 3, 2018

A local woman has been appointed to serve on the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.



Governor Rick Snyder recently announced the appointments of Alma Wheeler Smith of South Lyon, Stacie Clayton of Detroit and Ira Combs of Jackson to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. The eight-member board protects civil rights and investigates alleged discrimination against any person. No more than four members can be from the same political party and Snyder thanked the group for their commitment to protecting the rights of Michiganders. Smith serves on the board of directors for the Regional Transit Association of Southeast Michigan, Michigan Campaign Finance Network, and Michigan Legislative Retirement System. In addition, she serves as chair of the University Bank Board.



Smith will represent Democrats and fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Deloris Hunt. Smith will serve the remainder of a four-year term expiring December 31st, 2019. Appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. (JM)