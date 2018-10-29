Whitmer To Campaign In Brighton On Friday

October 29, 2018

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gretchen Whitmer will bring her campaign bus to Livingston County on Friday as she stumps throughout the state to help Democrats get out the vote for the Nov. 6 election.



Whitmer, who is facing off against Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette, will stop at the headquarters of the Livingston County Democratic Party in the Woodland Plaza in Genoa Township at 10 a.m. on Friday. The visit is part of Whitmer’s week-long campaign swing throughout the state in advance of the November 6th election, which will determine the successor to Republican Governor Rick Snyder, who is term-limited. Schuette was last in Livingston County just prior to the August primary when he took part in a “grassroots lunch” at his campaign’s Livingston County Field Office in Brighton.