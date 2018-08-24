Volunteers Needed For New Playground Community Build Day

Volunteers are still needed for a community build day planned for the new playground at Whitmore Lake Elementary.



The current playground was original to the school and long overdue for repairs. Along with aging equipment, poor drainage on the site often caused the playground to become un-usable during wet weather. The school, with help from the community, launched a very successful Project Playground: 50K for Play to help pay for the required fixes. The students at Whitmore Lake Elementary also played a big part in helping design the new structure, which took accessibility for kids with different abilities and needs into consideration.



A community build day is scheduled on Monday to construct the final pieces of equipment and prepare the site for play. With less than a week away to go, organizers say they are still in need of a ton more volunteers to help out Monday. Various shifts are available. Details and contact information for anyone interested in participating is available through the link. (JM)