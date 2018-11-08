12 Days of Gleaners Starts Saturday

November 8, 2018

WHMI and the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County are once again teaming up to help make sure local families in need get a holiday meal.



Gleaners estimates there are 1,000 area families who will need assistance to put a holiday meal on the table and with the organization’s buying power, a full meal is possible with just a $20 donation.



Starting this Saturday, November 10th and lasting through Thanksgiving, WHMI’s 12 Days of Gleaners will seek donations to make sure every family has a holiday meal. Bridget Brown is the Director of Food Secure Livingston and says cash donations allow them to fully stock their Shared Harvest Pantry to provide a grocery store experience.



And to further help, Ford Motor Company is once again doubling all donations made during 12 Days of Gleaners. You can find details and donation options through the link below. (JK)