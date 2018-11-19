12 Days of Gleaners Wraps Up Thursday

November 19, 2018

WHMI’s 12 Days of Gleaners wraps up this Thursday with every dollar donated between now and Thanksgiving being matched by Ford Motor Company.



The Gleaners Community Food Bank in Livingston County estimates there are roughly 1,000 families in the area that need assistance putting a holiday meal on the table. With Gleaner’s organizational buying power, a full meal is possible from just a $20 donation. Bernita Cheeseman of Tyrone Township is a client who has visited and benefited from their Shared Harvest Pantry off Dorr Road in Genoa Township. She struggles to make ends meet living on a fixed income and was in a position of charging groceries to her credit cards at one point.



After hearing about Gleaner’s from a friend, Bernita made the decision to give it a shot and couldn’t be happier for it. Cheeseman said she likes the Shared Harvest Pantry because it’s set up like a market, with everything you would want or need. She said being able to shop with dignity has been a blessing.



More details and donation options for the 12 Days of Gleaners can be found through the link below. (JK)