Ticket Worth $3.73 Million Purchased In Howell

December 17, 2018

Christmas came a little early for a lucky Michigan Lottery player who bought a winning multi-million dollar ticket in Livingston County.



The winning Lotto 47 ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station at 763 South Michigan Avenue in Howell, and is worth $3.73 million jackpot. It matched all six numbers drawn Saturday: 01-02-07-08-11-26 and marks the seventh time the game’s jackpot has been won in 2018 for a total of more than $21 million. The lucky ticket holder from Saturday’s drawing is asked to contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to make an appointment to claim the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing.



Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. (JK)