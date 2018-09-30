Fowlerville's Witches Night Out to Benefit Melanoma Patient Fund

September 30, 2018

Organizers of Fowlerville’s second annual Witches Night Out say the event will make for a screaming good time, while also raising awareness about Melanoma and support for local patients.



This year’s spooktacular ghoulfriend’s night out takes place this Saturday, October 6th, from 3 to 11pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. The evening includes activities like the Witches Ball, Witches Bazaar, Costume & Cackle Contest, Food Truck Rally, Psychic Fair, and live entertainment.



The charity event will bring awareness to Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, and raise money for patients at the U of M Comprehensive Cancer Center Melanoma Patient Fund. The nonprofit Witches Night Out Michigan donated over $8,000 to charity through last year’s events.



Witches Night Out Fowlerville will take place rain or shine, and will encompass the entire fairgrounds being held inside and outside. Event organizers say costumes are not required but are highly encouraged. Group admission tickets have already sold out for the event, but there are still general admission tickets available.



Details are available at the link below.