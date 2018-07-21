Bridge Replacement Project To Close Wixom Road July 29th

A bridge replacement project is starting up soon that will impact different forms of traffic in the Milford area.



The Road Commission for Oakland County is replacing the bridge on Wixom Road over the Huron River. The $2.2 (m) million bridge replacement project involves bridge demolition and culvert removal, followed by construction of a new single span bridge and new guardrails. Tree removal work was done earlier this spring. Construction has a scheduled start date of July 29th. The project will stretch into the fall, with target completion in late October.



Wixom Road will be completely closed, resulting in lengthy detours for motorists. The detour for vehicle traffic is Wixom Road to Glengary Road to Benstein Road to Bass Lake Road to Sleeth Road, back to Wixom Road and vice versa. A temporary left turn traffic signal will also be installed at the intersection of Glengary and Bass Lake Roads.



Officials are trying to accommodate recreational users of the waterway. The Huron River underneath the bridge will be closed during various stages of bridge construction. However, the current plan is to keep the river open during weekends throughout construction. Informational signs will be put up at popular boat launches so canoers and kayakers will know if the river is open or closed. (JM)