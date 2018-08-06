New Workzone Camera Installed For Wixom Road Bridge Project

A new workzone camera has been installed to follow progress on the Wixom Road bridge replacement project.



The camera provides the public with a real-time view of the project to replace the Wixom Road bridge over the Huron River on the Milford Township and Commerce Township border. The camera operates daily, shooting a photo every 30 minutes. Officials say the camera will also prove handy for boat and kayak fans, which will display if the waterway is open or not. Viewers can watch the progress of the bridge replacement through a link on the Road Commission for Oakland County’s website. Viewers can also see a time-lapse series that combines all photos taken in succession. The Road Commission plans to produce a compilation of all photos following the completion of the project.



The $2.2 million bridge replacement project began July 29th. The project includes demolition of the existing bridge, construction of new single span bridge, guardrail installation and paving of the bridge approaches. Wixom Road is closed at the bridge for the duration of the project. That section of Wixom Road carries 9,750 vehicles daily. The Huron River will also close for brief periods of time throughout the project, though access will be maintained throughout most of the work, including on most weekends. The detour is Glengary Road to Benstein Road to Bass Lake Road to Sleeth Road, back to Wixom Road and vice versa.



The cost of the project is 95% funded through the State of Michigan’s Local Bridge Program, with the remaining 5% covered by the Road Commission. (JM)