Traffic Safety Initiative Aims To Boost Awareness In Wixom

August 19, 2018

Data from a traffic safety initiative in the City of Wixom aims to help boost awareness.



Since the inception of the Traffic Safety Initiative or TSI, there have been 19 events. Raw data indicates 174 traffic stops, 130 warnings, 44 citations and four arrests. Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Ron Moore says two arrests were for driving on a suspended license and two involved possession of marijuana. Processed data showed there were 9.1 average stops per event, 6.8 average warnings per event and 2.3 average citations per event. 75% of total stops were warnings while 25% involved citations.



Moore noted he also just recently received data from a speed study he requested on one of the TSI roadways, which will be passed along once reviewed. He thanked motorists for driving safely and courteously. Facebook photo. (JM)