Woman Admits To Faking Cancer For Donations

September 15, 2018

A former Brighton woman who claimed to have cancer and took donations from an online fundraising account has entered a plea.



34-year-old Candace Ann Streng appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday and pleaded guilty to a charge of False Pretenses of $20,000 or More. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime.



The charges were the result of the Brighton Police Department’s investigation into allegations that Streng falsely claimed to have Stage 4 breast cancer and was collecting donations to help with her medical expenses. Several fundraisers were held for Streng over the past year with friends rallying by her side.



Police in January began looking into a GoFundMe account called “Candace Kicks Cancer”, which had been set up for Streng. Police say the evidence indicated the account was fraudulently used to accept donations based on Streng’s false cancer claims. GoFundMe records show 399 people donated money totaling $31,645 before the account was deactivated. GoFundMe banned Streng and worked with the Brighton Police Department to refund donors.



As part of her plea, Streng was required to make a payment on Friday of $19,368.04 toward the total amount she owes in restitution, which is $51,024.04. Streng will be sentenced October 4th. (DK)