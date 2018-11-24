Woman Charged With Murder of Linden Resident Rejects Plea Deal

November 24, 2018

A woman charged with fatally shooting a pregnant Linden woman and her co-worker has rejected a plea deal.



56-year-old Jacquelyne Tyson is charged with two counts of pre-meditated 1st degree murder and two counts of felony firearms in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Lyric Work and 45-year-old Tamara Johnson at the leasing office of the Grand Oaks Apartments in Grand Blanc on July 26th, 2016. Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital while Work, who was pregnant, was put on life support so the baby could be delivered. Work then passed away three days later. Her child survived.



Authorities have yet to say what the motive was for the shooting. However, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously said the shootings could have precipitated from a dispute over Tyson's apartment. Tyson is being held without bond at the State Forensic Center for Psychiatry, and has twice been declared incompetent.



In August, Tyson was offered a deal in which she could plead guilty but mentally ill with two counts of second degree murder. In exchange, the sentencing agreement would recommend a prison sentence of 20 to 50 years. Tyson rejected the plea deal at a hearing Monday, prompting the scheduling of a pre-trial hearing for January 29th, 2019. A jury trial has been set to start the following day. (DK/JK)