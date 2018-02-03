Woman Admits To Cashing Fake Check At Local Bank

February 3, 2018

A Wayne County woman has admitted to cashing a fraudulent check at a Livingston County bank and attempting to do so at several others.



23-year-old Danielle Denise Anderson of Dearborn Heights was originally charged with three counts of uttering and publishing. At a Friday hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court, she pleaded guilty with an added count of the same charge. Prosecutors agreed to a recommendation that she be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which would expunge her record if she successfully completes probation. She will be sentenced March 1st.



Anderson was arrested January 4th after a teller at the First National Bank branch in Genoa Township called 911 under the belief that Anderson attempted to cash a $1,500 fraudulent check. Anderson was still on scene when Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, however a second person had fled prior to their arrival. That person is still being sought.



Anderson had unsuccessfully tried to cash fraudulent checks at other First National Bank locations, but was only able to successfully do so at their Fowlerville branch earlier that day. The $1,500 gained from that transaction remains unaccounted for. (DK/JK)