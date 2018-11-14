Woman Hospitalized, Facing Charges After Run-In With Police

November 14, 2018

A woman found lying across a road in Lyon Township is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation were in the area of I-96 and Kent Lake Road around 8:16pm Saturday when they observed a Metro Park police officer out of his patrol vehicle and a female lying across the roadway. When the deputies approached, they could hear the female screaming “kill me now”. A report states that with assistance from responding deputies, the officer was able to get the female handcuffed. Once in custody, she allegedly began to kick the officer and deputies while being seated in the Metro Parks Officer’s patrol vehicle. She was transported to a hospital for psychiatric committal.



Officials say the 45-year-old Farmington Hills woman continued to fight with the officer and deputies and hospital staff eventually placed her in soft restraints. While the handcuffs were being removed and the woman was being placed into a hospital bed, she allegedly kicked a deputy twice before hospital staff could restrain her. The deputy was not injured. Criminal charges are currently being sought for assault on a police officer. (JM)