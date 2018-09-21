Woman Remains Critical After Being Hit By Train

September 21, 2018

The investigation continues into an accident yesterday in South Lyon that left a woman in critical condition after being hit by a train.



The 31-year-old was reportedly walking over the tracks at Ten Mile Road and Reynold Sweet Boulevard at about 1:15pm when she was hit by the train. The woman was taken to Providence Park Hospital in Novi and was last listed in critical condition. The intersection was closed for about two hours before reopening to traffic. It's unknown if the gates were down as she crossed over the tracks, but South Lyon Police Lt. Chris Sovik says there is no evidence of suicide or foul play and that they will view camera from the train on Monday to see if it can provide any more details.



There is a trail system in the area and a witness told investigators it was raining heavily when the accident occurred and that she may have not seen the train. (JK)