Woman Sentenced In Overdose Death Of Gregory Man

October 25, 2018

A woman charged with supplying the dose of heroin that killed a Gregory man has been sentenced.



37-year-old Lisa Mae Shears pleaded guilty to one felony count of delivery of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance in Washtenaw County Trial Court last month. She was originally charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, which is punishable by up to life in prison. Last week, she was sentenced to one year in the Washtenaw County Jail, with credit for 79 days already served, and five years of probation. However, her remaining jail time may be served in a residential treatment program.



Shears admitted to providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a 32-year-old Gregory man on November 29th, 2016. Washtenaw County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Parklawn Drive in Dexter Township, where it was determined the man died of an apparent drug overdose involving fentanyl. Shears and other people had been discussing drug interactions with the man via social media and while police were executing a search warrant, Shears was implicated in providing the drugs that led to the man's death. (JK)