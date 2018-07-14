Woman Who Collected Donations Claiming Cancer Found Competent

July 14, 2018

A former Brighton woman who claimed to have cancer and took donations from an online fundraising account has been found competent to stand trial.



34-year-old Candace Ann Streng is charged with False Pretenses of $20,000 or More and Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime. Streng’s attorney in May ordered a psychiatric evaluation for his client to determine criminal responsibility. Streng recently appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court, where Judge Michael Hatty found her competent to stand trial on the felony charges.



The charges were the result of the Brighton Police Department’s investigation into allegations that Streng falsely claimed to have Stage 4 breast cancer and was collecting donations to help with her medical expenses. Several fundraisers were held for Streng over the past year with friends rallying by her side.



Police in January began looking into a GoFundMe account called “Candace Kicks Cancer”, which had been set up for Streng. Police say the evidence indicated the account was fraudulently used to accept donations based on Streng’s false cancer claims. GoFundMe records show 399 people donated money totaling $31,645 before the account was deactivated. GoFundMe banned Streng and worked with the Brighton Police Department to refund donors.



Streng’s trial is scheduled to begin August 27th. (DK)