Military Women, Gold & Blue Star Families To Be Honored At Wall That Heals

August 25, 2018

Sunday is the last day for community members to visit The Wall That Heals before it’s packed up for the next leg of its journey to Wisconsin.



The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., and is currently on display at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell. The Wall arrived at the airport Tuesday and is open to the public 24 hours a day until Sunday afternoon.



The Wall’s last day in Howell will be marked with a ceremony at 2pm, which will honor women in the military, nurses, and Blue and Gold Star families. A Blue Star family has a family member who is currently serving in the Armed Forces, while a Gold Star represents a family that has lost a family member in the service.



Carol Johnson has been volunteering at The Wall That Heals exhibit and is a Gold Star mother herself. Her son, Staff Sgt. Gregory McCoy, was killed in action November 9th, 2006, while serving in Baghdad, Iraq. Johnson's husband and brother are both Vietnam veterans and her father was a WWII veteran. She is grateful they were all able to come home safely, despite bearing the scars of their service. She believes, "...as long as you say the name and come here to honor anyone on the wall, then they're not forgotten."



Johnson says a female veteran chaplain will lead the tribute, which will also serve as the Wall’s official closing ceremony. The Wall will then be dismantled at approximately 3pm to prepare for the trip to its next stop in Wisconsin. More information about this weekend’s events can be found at the link below. (DK)