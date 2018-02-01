Woody Ready For Winter Prognostication

February 1, 2018

Livingston County's resident weather-guessing woodchuck will make her 20th prediction Friday.



A ceremony and events are planned tomorrow to see if Woody from the Howell Conference & Nature Center will see her shadow or embrace the possibility of an early spring. New to the event this year is John “J.C.” Carlson, the center’s newly installed chief executive officer. Carlson, who started January 1st, replaced longtime CEO Dick Grant, who served in that role for almost 40 years before retiring December 31st. Carlson has more than 23 years of successful camp administration experience. He served as the executive director of YMCA of Greater Flint – Camp Copneconic in Fenton for twelve years



Woody’s fame is beginning to match that of the better-known Punxsutawney Phil. In fact, her reputation remains unrivaled, having correctly forecast the length of winter 15 out of 19 times. Although Phil claims to be correct in his predictions 100% of the time, a check of the records shows it’s more in the 40% range. Woody also made her annual Super Bowl pick while in the WHMI studios and went for the Patriots to defeat the Eagles. When it comes to the big game, Woody is 8 for 11, better than most Las Vegas odds-makers.



You can find complete details about Friday’s celebration through the link below. (JK)