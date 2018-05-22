Volunteers & Worksites Sought For Day of Caring

May 22, 2018

Volunteers and project nominations are being sought for the Livingston County United Way’s 17th annual Day of Caring.



The Day of Caring is described as the county’s largest one-day community service event. It will take place Wednesday, August 15th but organizers are putting out the call now for not only volunteers but projects of all types.



Event Co-Chair Piet Lindhout tells WHMI many projects are done for organizations and agencies but they also send volunteers out to individual homeowner sites. He says projects vary from helping with simple cleaning and taking care of things a disabled homeowner can’t do or minor construction work such as rails or ramps. Other times, he says it could be weeding a garden and having conversation as some of the worksite hosts are lonely and love to have company for the day.



Last year’s Day of Caring brought together 1375 volunteers to accomplish a total of 134 projects. Lindhout says they tend to have an annual problem where everybody waits till the last minute to let them know they’re in need of help or want to help. He says it always works out in the end but they encourage people to sign up as soon as possible.



Volunteers have the option to register individually or in groups, for a half or full work day.



Volunteers can designate preferences for the location, type of project and any special skills they might have. Worksite requests, volunteer applications and other information are available through the provided link. The deadline for worksite projects is July 6th and the deadline for volunteer registration is July 9th. (JM)