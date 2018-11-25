Support Sought For Wreaths Across America In Pinckney

November 25, 2018

Donations are being sought to place a wreath on all veteran’s headstones in Pinckney.



The Village is again participating in the Wreaths Across America program. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that teams up with communities to remember and recognize those who served our country. A ceremony is held every year at more than 1,400 locations across the country on Saturday, December 15th. The goal is to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran through fundraising and donations. There are roughly 450 veterans’ headstones in the Village Historical Cemetery and within St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s cemetery that have been identified.



Village Clerk Amy Salowitz tells WHMI Pinckney Historical Cemetery was the first in Livingston County to participate and the idea is wreaths are placed on gravesites of veterans and they request that the person’s name be said out loud so they are never forgotten. The veteran’s cemetery in Holly participates in Wreaths Across America, which is how Salowitz learned about it. A special fundraising program is taking place through the end of the month in which for every two wreath sponsorships that are sold, a third wreath will be provided. There are two fundraising pages for each cemetery. Donations can also be made by cash or check at the Pinckney Village Hall. (JM)



For online donations to the Pinckney Historical Cemetery, follow this link:



https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/23373/Overview/?relatedId=16207



For online donations to the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, follow this link:



https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/24985/Overview/?relatedId=24829