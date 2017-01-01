Have a happy and safe News Year's holiday.
Facebook Twitter
Facebook
WHMI News
Facebook
Mike & Jon
Get Our Mobile App
Get Our Mobile App
Listen Live!
Now Playing
Here Comes The Sun
by
Beatles

The Morning Crew
The Morning Crew
Workplace of the Day
Win lunch for your office! Atlas Home Improvement won 12/29
Atlas Home Improvement won 12/29
CLICK HERE FOR TODAY'S SCHOOL CLOSINGS - from Brighton Ford - Get on board with Brighton Ford

Top Livingston County Area News - Get the Latest on 93.5 FM
Next WHMI newscast is at 4:00am.
Click any headline below for more details.

WHMI 93.5 - Livingston County's Own

We are Howell and Brighton Michigan's Hometown Radio Station

LACASA Searching For Home For Planned Charity Boutique

The search is on to find a permanent location for a local nonprofit organization’s charity resale boutique.

Read Full Article

South Lyon Man Facing Heroin Possession Charge

South Lyon Man Facing Heroin Possession Charge

A South Lyon man was busted for heroin possession after being found sleeping in a vehicle in McHattie Park. Read Full Article
 
Company To Provide Jury Management System Services For County Courts

Company To Provide Jury Management System Services For County Courts

An agreement to provide jury management services for the local court system has been approved.
Read Full Article
 
Gas Tax And Vehicle Registration Fees' Rate Hike Take Effect Sunday

Gas Tax And Vehicle Registration Fees' Rate Hike Take Effect Sunday

Livingston County drivers should expect to see vehicle registration fees and gas taxes increase at the start of the New Year. Read Full Article
 
Local DAV Helps Fowlerville Family with Car, Other Gifts

Local DAV Helps Fowlerville Family with Car, Other Gifts

DAV Chapter 125 in Livingston County is helping three families of local veterans as a result of donations intended originally for just one family. Read Full Article
 
New Financial Transparency Program In Village Of Milford

New Financial Transparency Program In Village Of Milford

A program launched in the Village of Milford aims to improve financial transparency. Read Full Article
 
Stepped Up Patrols Planned Throughout Livingston County For NYE

Stepped Up Patrols Planned Throughout Livingston County For NYE

As 2016 comes to a close, many will be out celebrating the start of a new year this weekend and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is offering a sobering message.
Read Full Article
 
Contract Negotiations In The Works With Soon-To-Be Milford Fire Chief

Contract Negotiations In The Works With Soon-To-Be Milford Fire Chief

Last month, Milford Township made former Assistant Fire Chief Tom Moore an offer to be officially promoted to Fire Chief. Read Full Article
 
Click here for the 14 day news archive
Livingston County Local Sports

Click any headline below for more details

WHMI 93.5 - Livingston County's Own

We are Howell and Brighton Michigan's Hometown Radio Station

Howell's Lexie Miller Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State Police officials say they are changing the criteria for issuing Amber Alerts. Starting Sunday, the emergency response system that disseminates information about missing children will only be used for child abductions. Amber Alerts had been authorized for missing children with severe mental or physical disabilities who wandered away and could not care for themselves.

FRASER, Mich. (AP) - The new public works commissioner in Macomb County says a sinkhole that has damaged homes and evacuated residents is her "baptism by fire." Candice Miller was elected in November after years in Congress and state government. She and County Executive Mark Hackel plan to talk to reporters Sunday about the latest development at the Fraser sinkhole. The sinkhole is being blamed on the collapse of a sewer line. Three homes have been damaged, and residents in 22 homes have been evacuated.

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A top number-cruncher in Genesee County government has quit, less than a month after starting her job as controller. Karen Ruddy told county commissioners that computer software is a mess. She says she considers herself a "problem solver" but she's not willing to risk her reputation. Ruddy is a certified public accountant. She started her job as controller on Dec. 5 but quit Dec. 27.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a western Michigan city in a dispute over a cross on public land overlooking the Grand River. The court says Grand Haven's decision to stop displaying the cross doesn't violate the free speech rights of residents. The Dewey Hill monument was donated to Grand Haven as a memorial for soldiers who served in the Vietnam War. Upon request, a cross was displayed with a special lifting mechanism, commonly during summer church services.

Livingston Weather Watch
Mostly Cloudy Currently:
Mostly Cloudy
28°F
Sun, some clouds Today:
Sun, some clouds
High: 39°F / Low: 28°F
Occasional afternoon rain Tomorrow:
Occasional afternoon rain
High: 40°F / Low: 37°F
Complete Information
Weather Radar
AP News Headlines from AP News
N. Korea's leader hints of long-range missile test launch
Revelers say hello to 2017, goodbye to a year of conflicts
Turkey: search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker
Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers
New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put Peace First'
Markets
DJIA
4:45PM ESTDow Jones
19,762.60 (-57.18)
4:45PM ESTS&P 500
2,238.83 (-10.43)
5:15PM ESTNasdaq
5,383.12 (-48.97)
Livingston Area Events

Submit an Event

Click any event below for more details.

Saturday, December 31 New Years Eve Bash

Saturday, December 31 Howell Opera House New Year's Eve Party

Monday, January 2 Women's Food Addiction Group

Tuesday, January 3 Scrap Metal Drive/Habitat for Humanity

Thursday, January 5 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Thursday, January 5 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Thursday, January 5 Events at Fowlerville Library

Thursday, January 5 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Thursday, January 5 Events at Hartland Library

Thursday, January 5 Events at Howell Library

Thursday, January 5 Events at Brighton District Library

Thursday, January 5 Events at Pinckney Library

Friday, January 6 Chicken, Ribs and Fish Dinner

Saturday, January 7 Euchre Tournament

Saturday, January 7 Pinckney American Legion Riders

Sunday, January 8 Turkey Shoot

Sunday, January 8 Winter Marketplace

Sunday, January 8 Euchre Tournament

Saturday, January 14 BlackLight Dance

Saturday, January 14 Comedy Show

Sunday, January 15 Dine to Donate

Monday, January 16 NAMI Family to Family Education Program

Monday, January 16 Foster Parent Informational Meeting

Wednesday, January 18 Caregiver Support Group-Dementia Specific

Friday, January 20 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Friday, January 20 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Saturday, January 21 Stand Up Comedy at BCPA

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Affiliates