Saturday, December 31 New Years Eve Bash

The public is invited to a New Years Eve Bash at the Howell Eagles Club. $25 a person, 45 a couple, includes dinner, champagne toast at midnight, balloon drop and "Targus" will be playing! Dinner starts at 7pm, doors open at 6pm. Ticket available at the club.

Saturday, December 31 Howell Opera House New Year's Eve Party

Celebrate New Year's Eve at the Party hosted by the Livingston Arts Council. The fun begins at 8pm with cash bar, Paradise Band live from 9pm-1am, light appetizers, grand prize raffle, pizza at 11pm and door prizes throughout the night. Call 517-540-0065 or visit www.howelloperahouse.com for reservations. $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Monday, January 2 Women's Food Addiction Group

Women's Food Addiction Group will meet at the Brighton Nazarene Church. The new support group for women struggling with food addiction meet Monday nights, starting January 2nd, 7pm at 7669 Brighton Rd. Brighton.

Tuesday, January 3 Scrap Metal Drive/Habitat for Humanity

A month long scrap metal drive benefiting Livingston County Habitat for Humanity will begin on January 3rd and run through the 31st. Bring in your copper, aluminum, brass and ferrous metals to the back donation drop off door. A volunteer will guide you through the donation process. Also accepted are strings of Christmas lights, power cords and coax cable. For more information, contact Karla Macelli at 810-220-9986 ext 14 or development@livingstonhabitat.org.

Thursday, January 5 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Web Link: http://www.hamburglibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Hamburg Twp. Library every month. Call 810-231-1771 for more information or visit the website.

Thursday, January 5 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Web Link: http://www.ntal.org/ There are many free events every month at the Northfield Township Area Library. For more information call 734-449-0066 or visit the website.

Thursday, January 5 Events at Fowlerville Library

Web Link: http://www.fowlervillelibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Fowlerville Library every month. Call 517-223-9089 for more information or visit their website.

Thursday, January 5 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Web Link: http://www.ssldl.info/ There are several free works shops and events at the Salem-South Lyon District Library every month. For more information or visit their website.

Thursday, January 5 Events at Hartland Library

Web Link: http://www.cromaine.org There are several free works shops and events at the Hartland Cromaine District Library every month. Call 810-632-5200 for more information or visit the website.

Thursday, January 5 Events at Howell Library

Web Link: http://www.howelllibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Howell Library every month. Call 517-546-0720 for more information or visit their website.

Thursday, January 5 Events at Brighton District Library

Web Link: http://www.brightonlibrary.info/ There are several free works shops and events at the Brighton District Library every month. Call 810-229-6571 for more information or visit the website.

Thursday, January 5 Events at Pinckney Library

Web Link: http://pinckneylibrary.org/ The Pinckney Library offers a variety of classes and events for all ages! Don't miss the BIG READ Program! Visit the website for details.

Friday, January 6 Chicken, Ribs and Fish Dinner

An all you can eat Chicken, Ribs and Fish Dinner will be held on January 6th at the the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation, located at 6060 E. M-36, Hamburg. Adults $10, seniors/members $9, 6-12yrs are $5, ages 5 & under free. Cash bar available.

Saturday, January 7 Euchre Tournament

There will be a Euchre Tournament the St. Agnes Parish Life Center in Fowlerville on January 7th. You must pre-register. $40 a couple; with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Euchres $1 a couple. Munchies provided, BYOB; 50/50 and raffles. All proceeds donated to the Fowlerville High School Baseball Program. To register email Michele Quigley at mjquigley192521@gmail.com; include euchre in subject line.

Saturday, January 7 Pinckney American Legion Riders

Steak Dinner will be held January 7th, from 5pm-7:30pm at the Pinckney American Legion, Whitewood Rd., Pinckney. Dinner is $12, includes steak, baked potato, salad, roll, baked beans and dessert. For more information call 734-878-9522 or Karl at 734-476-6534.

Sunday, January 8 Turkey Shoot

Turkey Shoot on Sunday, January 8th, at the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club, located at 6060 E. M-36, Hamburg. Doors open at noon, selling begins at 12:30. Shooting begins promptly at 1pm. They pay 1st and 2nd place. Bring your shotgun, they supply the ammunition. Food, raffles & 50/50 drawing. Call 810-231-1811 for info.

Sunday, January 8 Winter Marketplace

The Sunday Howell Winter Marketplace is open to the public (free admission) two Sundays a month from 10am-2pm through April. Shop for a variety of products: arts and crafts, baked goods, fresh meat and eggs, cheese, honey, homemade dog treats, home gifts, seasonal produce, and much more offered by local vendors and artisans. (Jan. 8 & 22)

Sunday, January 8 Euchre Tournament

Euchre Tournament at First United Methodist Church, 1230 Bower St., Howell will be held on January 8th at 2pm. Refreshments included, $15 per person, proceeds to youth mission trip.

Saturday, January 14 BlackLight Dance

The Dance Project is hosting it's 7th annual BlackLight Dance that includes demos and swing dance lessons, for grade 7 and up. Fluorescent decorations and white outfits will *POP* at this event, attended annually by 250+ students from over 50 area private, public and home schools statewide. Glo-snacks & -drinks will be provided. Admission is $10 per person at the door. January 14th, at Highland United Methodist Church. 680 W. Livingston Rd., Highland.

Saturday, January 14 Comedy Show

The American Spirit Centre will host a comedy show on January 14th at 7pm. Kate Brindle opens the show with Norm Stulz as the headliner. Tickets are $20, munchies provided, cash bar, 50/50 drawings. For more information call 810-599-613. All proceeds benefit Veterans building fund.

Sunday, January 15 Dine to Donate

The Livingston County Spartans Textbook Scholarship Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Tony Sacco's in Hartland is January 15th. Be sure to inform your server you are dining to support this cause because Tony Sacco's will donate 20% of your food bill to the Scholarship Fund. The offer is available from noon-10pm and includes take our orders. For more info contact Linda Purchase at 517-294-2358/lpurch@comcast.net.

Monday, January 16 NAMI Family to Family Education Program

A free 12 week educational program for family caregivers of adult individuals with mental illness will begin January 16th and run every Monday thru April 3rd. Provides support and information about diagnoses, medications, treatment options, communication and problem solving skills and how to advocate for better treatment for your loved one. Resource/workbook included. sessions are 6:30pm–9pm at First United Methodist Church in Brighton. Class provided by NAMI of Livingston County. For more info or to register, call Karen at 517-546-7742.

Monday, January 16 Foster Parent Informational Meeting

Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC) is holding an orientation for persons interested in learning more about foster care. They meet the 3rd Monday of each month from 5pm–7pm. Call Carrie Gaffney today to reserve your spot at 517-545-5944 or for more information.

Wednesday, January 18 Caregiver Support Group-Dementia Specific

Caregiver Support Group, Dementia Specific, meets every 3rd Wednesday of each month. The meeting is from 4:30p—6:30p at Be Our Guest Adult Day Service in Howell. Call 517-546-9910 for more information. Respite service is available; please pre-register if care is needed. A program of Livingston County Catholic Charities.

Friday, January 20 Daddy/Daughter Dance

The Pinckney Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, January 20th, from 7pm-10pm. This will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road, south of M-36 in Pinckney. There will be a D.J. for dancing, snacks, refreshments and a photographer available for photos for sale, with the 1st photo free. Cost is $8 a person or $22 per family. Tickets are sold at the door. For more information, call 734-878-6902.

Friday, January 20 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Fowlerville Farms, 941 S. Grand Ave. in Fowlerville. 4 to 5 p.m. at Kahuna Coffee, 1836 Old U.S. Highway 23 in Hartland. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at All Star Coney Island in Howell No appointments are necessary to attend.

Saturday, January 21 Stand Up Comedy at BCPA

Web Link: http://brightonperformingarts.com/ Brighton Center for the Performing Arts presents Tom Cotter and Kerri Louise on Saturday, January 21st at 7:30pm. Tom Cotter’s high energy, rapid-fire style of comedy leaves audiences clutching their sides and rolling in the aisles. Recently, Tom became the first comedian to ever reach the finals of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”. He is joined by his beloved wife, Kerri Louise, who just filmed the hit, new, stand-up show “Gotham Live”. Purchase Tickets online or call 810-299-4130.

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Howell Commandry No. 28 Knights Templar will host a Pancake Supper at Howell Masonic Temple on January 27th from 5pm-8pm. Adults are $5, children are $3 & under 5 years old, free. The menu will include: pancakes, eggs, sausage, etc. with ice cream for dessert.

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

The third annual Hartland Family Winterfest is on Saturday, January 28th from noon-7pm at Hartland Heritage Park on M-59 just west of Fenton Road. All events are free, including ice skating (with free ice skate rental), sledding, fireworks, ice bowling, tundra volleyball, bubble ball, ice carving demonstrations and face painting. For more information, visit HartlandWinterfest.com.

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

A 3 hour Continuing Competency training session for Builders and Maintenance & Alteration contractors as required by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for license renewal will take place at the Livingston County Building Department in Howell at 8 AM. Seating is limited. $45 for HBA members and $60 for non-members. To register email info@hbalc.com with your name, phone number, and company name. For questions or more information, call the HBA 810.227.6210.

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Web Link: https://www.clarashope.org/ Clara's Hope Orphan Care Ministry will hold the 2nd Annual Silent Auction at The Freedom Center in Fenton on February 3rd. Clara's Hope helps families achieve success in foster care and adoption. They provide training, an on call social worker, awareness for foster and adoption, financial assistance to families, train and connect volunteers to support foster and adoptive care. Visit the website for more information.

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

South Lyon Area Recreation Authority is hosting this event, it is held at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon. The cost $35/couple for residents and $45/couple for non residents. Ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, a corsage, cookies, punch and a special gift for each child. A photographer will also be on-site to take a special picture for you to take home, you must preregister. Please call 248-437-8105 to register or for more information.

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

The Brighton High School Dance Company present our annual dance show "The Magical World of Dance", on February 4th. Enjoy a Dance to Disney music as presented by Brighton High School Dance Company with guests including BHS acapella groups, The BHS Drum line, BHS's one and only twirler and Brighton studio dancers. The performance will be held at Brighton Center for the Performing Arts at BHS.

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Web Link: http://www.grassrootsarts.org/ Runway Repurposed is February 12th at Crystal Gardens in Howell. All fashion designers at all levels can participate. Choose several pieces of donated clothing, and create a brand new outfit. The final outfits are showcased at a fashion show open to the public held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center on February 12th. Funds raised from this event will benefit the Howell Opera House, and the Grassroots Arts Initiative scholarship program. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RunwayRepurposed/ or visit the website below.

