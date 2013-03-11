Listen to win this Zeghani diamond & white gold ring valued at $2025 from Cooper and Binkley Jewelers
Facebook Twitter
Facebook
WHMI News
Facebook
Mike & Jon
Get Our Mobile App
Get Our Mobile App
Listen Live!
Now Playing
Still The One
by
Orleans

The Morning Crew
The Morning Crew
Workplace of the Day
Win lunch for your office! BD Electrical won 02/03
BD Electrical won 02/03
CLICK HERE FOR TODAY'S SCHOOL CLOSINGS - from Brighton Ford - Get on board with Brighton Ford

Top Livingston County Area News - Get the Latest on 93.5 FM
Next WHMI newscast is at 6:00pm.
Click any headline below for more details.

WHMI 93.5 - Livingston County's Own

We are Howell and Brighton Michigan's Hometown Radio Station

Downtown Howell Hosts Lunar New Year Celebration

The city of Howell hosted an event Sunday that was meant to be educational as well as entertaining.

Read Full Article

Rover Pipeline Moves Toward Construction With Approved Certificate

Rover Pipeline Moves Toward Construction With Approved Certificate

Over 15 miles of the pipeline will pass through Livingston County. Read Full Article
 
Salvation Army Of Livingston County Seeks Volunteers

Salvation Army Of Livingston County Seeks Volunteers

A non-profit that helps those most in need in Livingston County is putting out the call for volunteers.
Read Full Article
 
Prosecutor Calls Allegations Against Judge Brennan "Deeply Disturbing"

Prosecutor Calls Allegations Against Judge Brennan "Deeply Disturbing"

Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says it’s too early to speculate about what impact the allegations against 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan could have on a double homicide case. Read Full Article
 
I-96 Crash Claims Life Of Whitmore Lake Resident

I-96 Crash Claims Life Of Whitmore Lake Resident

A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 47-year old Whitmore Lake resident Saturday morning in Brighton Township. Read Full Article
 
Stepping Stones Engagement Center Open For Business

Stepping Stones Engagement Center Open For Business

A new program to support adults working on their substance abuse recovery launched recently. Read Full Article
 
Northwest Elementary Sends Valentine’s Day Cards to US Navy Ship

Northwest Elementary Sends Valentine’s Day Cards to US Navy Ship

The Northwest Student Council planned the project, purchased supplies to make the cards and helped students create their cards. Read Full Article
 
Judge Accused Of Sleeping With Lead Investigator In Murder Trial

Judge Accused Of Sleeping With Lead Investigator In Murder Trial

Brennan's estranged husband says the affair took place while she presided over a murder trial that her lover testified at for the prosecution. Read Full Article
 
Howell Man Struck By SUV Reportedly Dies From Injuries

Howell Man Struck By SUV Reportedly Dies From Injuries

A Howell man who was critically injured Wednesday after being hit by an SUV has reportedly died from his injuries. Read Full Article
 
Brighton Mulls How to Pay for $1 Million in Upgrades for U/M Facility

Brighton Mulls How to Pay for $1 Million in Upgrades for U/M Facility

City Manager Nate Geinzer says the city will have to bond for the intersection improvement project, either with a 15-year or 20-year bond. Read Full Article
 
Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Role In Baseball Bat Attack

Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Role In Baseball Bat Attack

23-year-old Timothy Borg pleaded guilty to a count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. Read Full Article
 
Oceola & Howell Townships Interested In Sharing Costs For Road Work

Oceola & Howell Townships Interested In Sharing Costs For Road Work

The stretch of Fisher Road runs between Clyde and Allen Road and through the two townships. Read Full Article
 
Northfield Twp. Planning Commission Moves To Consolidate Zoning Map

Northfield Twp. Planning Commission Moves To Consolidate Zoning Map

The recommendation would keep hotels, gas stations, and auto service station going up near a highway interchange as a conditional use. Read Full Article
 
Project Opiate To Host Addiction Event From "A Parent's Perspective"

Project Opiate To Host Addiction Event From "A Parent's Perspective"

On February 15th, the organization will present “A Parent’s Perspective Focusing on Collaboration and Hope” at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brighton. Read Full Article
 
Deerfield Township Couple Sentenced In Child Abuse Case

Deerfield Township Couple Sentenced In Child Abuse Case

Sentencing has been handed down to a Deerfield Township couple convicted of child abuse. Read Full Article
 
Final Downtown Strategic Plan Report Presented to Brighton PSD

Final Downtown Strategic Plan Report Presented to Brighton PSD

A just-completed marketing study of downtown Brighton has some pretty ambitious recommendations to help ensure the continued viability of the downtown area. Read Full Article
 
Click here for the 14 day news archive
Livingston County Local Sports

Click any headline below for more details

WHMI 93.5 - Livingston County's Own

We are Howell and Brighton Michigan's Hometown Radio Station

Area hockey teams fall in showcase

Friday Night Game Night Scores

Howell's Dean Fassero Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are ready to take another whack at public employee benefits to ease the state's pension obligations. The move reflects renewed determination in many states to shift workers to 401K-style retirement systems, even if it happens in baby steps. Other states have sought similar reforms. Michigan's push shows that conservatives are still determined to enact dramatic changes 20 years after the state became the first to close pensions to future state employees.

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court wants more information as it considers whether to suspend a judge for 60 days for sexually harassing a female employee. Lenawee County Probate Judge Gregg Iddings' treatment of the woman led to her resignation and a financial settlement with the county. There's no dispute that he made comments suggesting they should have an affair. Iddings showed her a sexually suggestive YouTube video and said her work outfits were "too sexy."

MILAN (AP) - Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban are being advised to board U.S.-bound flights following a federal judge's order temporarily blocking the ban. An appeals court denied the Justice Department's for an emergency stay that would reinstate the ban. A decision on the appeal would come no earlier than Monday, opening a narrow travel window.

DETROIT (AP) - A four-day emergency and disaster preparedness training class for volunteers is being offered in Detroit. Training for the Community Emergency Response Team runs Thursday through Feb. 11 and on Feb. 18 at Greater Grace Temple in northwest Detroit. It will be conducted by the Detroit Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the city's fire department and emergency medical services.

Livingston Weather Watch
Cloudy Currently:
Cloudy
33°F
Mostly cloudy Today:
Mostly cloudy
High: 35°F / Low: 19°F
Partly sunny Tomorrow:
Partly sunny
High: 36°F / Low: 34°F
Complete Information
Weather Radar
AP News Headlines from AP News
Fans start entering NRG Stadium
Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted
White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban
For Trump foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Super Bowl online: See the game, learn some new taunts
Markets
DJIA
4:37PM ESTDow Jones
20,071.46 (+186.55)
4:37PM ESTS&P 500
2,297.42 (+16.57)
5:15PM ESTNasdaq
5,666.77 (+30.57)
Livingston Area Events

Submit an Event

Click any event below for more details.

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Friday, February 3 Meditation

Friday, February 3 The Acoustic Cafe

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Friday, February 3 Bistro 415 Pre-game Tailgate

Friday, February 3 CTH's Production of The Wisdom of Eve

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Friday, February 3 American Legion Fish Fry

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

Saturday, February 4 White Steeple Stage

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Saturday, February 4 Howell Lunar New Year Festival

Saturday, February 4 Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, February 4 Community Connect

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Sunday, February 5 Turkey Shoot

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

Tuesday, February 7 Sweetheart Dances - Mother/Son

Wednesday, February 8 Sweetheart Dance-Daddy/Daughter

Wednesday, February 8 Embroiderers' Guild of America Meeting

Wednesday, February 8 Pizza Night at Howell American Legion

Thursday, February 9 Sweetheart Dance Daddy/Daughter

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Friday, February 10 Events at Fowlerville Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Howell Library

Friday, February 10 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Friday, February 10 Putnam County Spelling Bee – Dinner Theater

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Friday, February 10 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Pinckney Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Hartland Library

Friday, February 10 American Legion Fish Fry

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

Friday, February 10 Events at Brighton District Library

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Saturday, February 11 Vallentine Dinner at Opera House

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

Saturday, February 11 Howell Highlander Robotics Quartermania Fundraiser

Saturday, February 11 Benefit for Ben and Carol Albin

Saturday, February 11 Chicken and Biscuit Supper

Sunday, February 12 Valentine's Breakfast

Sunday, February 12 All You Can Eat Breakfast

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Sunday, February 12 Snowman Tea

Tuesday, February 14 Free Wedding Day

Tuesday, February 14 Civil War Round Table - Music of the Civil War

Wednesday, February 15 Project Opiate Presents a Parents Perspective

Thursday, February 16 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Friday, February 17 Soup Supper Fundraiser

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Friday, February 17 Meditation

Friday, February 17 4-H Horse Leaders Glo Bowl

Saturday, February 18 Walk for Warmth

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Saturday, February 18 Diammonds and Spurs Gala to Benefit Veterans

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

Saturday, February 18 Cooling Neckties for Military Personnel

Saturday, February 18 Snowfest

Sunday, February 19 Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Monday, February 20 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Thursday, February 23 Fashion Show to Benefit LACASA

Thursday, February 23 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

Friday, February 24 CTH auditions for Spitfire Grill

Saturday, February 25 Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Howell Ed Foundation Gala

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department Dinner

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Sunday, February 26 Livingston County Concert Band Winter Concert

Tuesday, February 28 American Legion Broasted Chicken Dinner

Thursday, March 2 Bowl for Kids Sake

Thursday, March 2 Heart for Giving Fundraiser Dinner

Friday, March 3 Lenten Fish Fry

Saturday, March 4 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Sunday, March 5 Euchre Tournament

Saturday, March 11 Hockey Night in Brighton

Saturday, March 11 Brighton Antique Show

Saturday, March 11 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, March 18 Wild Game Dinner

Saturday, March 18 Mom to Mom Sale

Saturday, March 18 Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competition

Saturday, April 1 Fur Ball

Affiliates