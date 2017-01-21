Listen to win this Zeghani diamond & white gold ring valued at $2025 from Cooper and Binkley Jewelers
WHMI News
Mike & Jon
Workplace of the Day
Parkers Propane won 01/20
Top Livingston County Area News - Get the Latest on 93.5 FM
Hundreds Turn Out For Brighton Rally Hosted By Livingston County Democrats

Local Progressives held a rally in downtown Brighton Saturday in support of gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer and to protest President Trump.

New Teen Center Buzzes With Activity At Grand Opening

Located in downtown Howell, "The Hive" provides a safe, fun place for kids to interact, study or hang out at. Read Full Article
 
Hamburg Board Approves Bridge Replacement On Lakelands Trail

An inspection last summer by the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources revealed the bridge decking is failing and must be replaced. Read Full Article
 
Livingston County Residents Encouraged To Give Blood Amid Winter Shortage

Winter weather is adding to a severe blood shortage and the American Red Cross is in critical need of donors.
Home Sales Up, Inventory Drops In Livingston County's Housing Market

There is some good news when it comes to the housing market in Livingston County, unless you’re a potential buyer looking for a plethora of homes to choose from. Read Full Article
 
Suspect Driver in Howell Police Chase Gets Jail, Probation

21-year-old Moses Lingua of Lansing has been sentenced to one year in the Livingston County Jail and three years of probation. Read Full Article
 
Trio Representing Livingston County In Inaugural Parade

Three local residents have joined up with the Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, one of two groups from Michigan taking part in the festivities. Read Full Article
 
Local Democrats Plan Rally Saturday In Brighton

Gretchen Whitmer, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018, will headline the rally at the Brighton Mill Pond gazebo. Read Full Article
 
Howell City Council To Host Budget Work Session Tuesday

The Howell City Council will come together for another budget work session.
Read Full Article
 
Water Booster Station to Be Built for Pine Creek Bluffs

A booster station will be installed to increase water pressure in the Pine Creek Bluffs development west of Brighton. Read Full Article
 
3rd Annual Free Hartland Family Winterfest Set January 28th

Classic wintertime favorites and bigger, better events are planned as part of the 3rd annual Hartland Family Winterfest.
More Review For Proposed Encore Village Project In Brighton Township

A project described as an active living residential community will be back before the Brighton Township Planning Commission for another review. Read Full Article
 
New Howell Teen Center Invites Community To Grand Opening

The Hive, a new youth center located in downtown Howell, will kick off 2017 with its grand opening this evening. Read Full Article
 
Firearm Charges Filed Against New Hudson Man In Car-Theft Ring

24-year-old John Garcia-Stowe had been charged with being part of an organized crime ring of car break-ins, but is now facing new charges. Read Full Article
 
Brighton & Green Oak Twp. Officials Deny Conflict With SELCRA

2004 legal opinion was opposed to township board members serving simultaneously on recreation authority board. Read Full Article
 
MDOT Announces US-23 Lane Closures

A single-lane closure is set for southbound US-23 from M-36 to 6 Mile Road starting at 8pm Friday. Read Full Article
 
Control Programs Approved For Geese & Mute Swans On Woodland Lake

A pair of resolutions adopted unanimously by the Brighton Township board will help an association address nuisance geese and aggressive swans on Woodland Lake.
Howell Planning Commission Looks Forward To Successful 2017

The commission took action on many points in 2016 and is looking to help create an Enterprise Zone this year. Read Full Article
 
Putnam Twp. Defers To MDEQ On Pipeline Construction Through Wetlands

Putnam Township is shifting its limited responsibility in regards to wetlands that may be affected by the construction of the ET Rover Pipeline project. Read Full Article
 
Bishop Fully On Board With Obamacare Repeal

The 8th District Representative is in agreement with other House Republicans about the need to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Read Full Article
 
Call to Artists For 2017 Brighton Biennial Sculpture Exhibit

Artists are being sought for the 2017 Brighton Biennial Sculpture Exhibit. Read Full Article
 
Drop-In Preschool Open House Saturday For Livingston County Parents

A local library is hosting a preschool open house for parents throughout Livingston County this weekend. Read Full Article
 
Recovery Continues For New York Businessman After Jet Crash Near Howell

60-year-old Peter Zeliff remains hospitalized at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor Read Full Article
 
Livingston County Local Sports

Friday's High School Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Howell 73, Brighton 46
Fowlerville 75 vs Lansing Catholic 54
Hartland 57, Grand Blanc 40
Milford 57, Pinckney 49
Dexter 50, Ypsilanti Lincoln 45
Fenton 66, Linden 43
Williamston 76 at Portland 54
Holly 57, Ortonville Brandon 52
Stockbridge 59, Vermontville Maple Valley 36
Byron 48, Morrice 39
Walled Lake Western 38, Lakeland 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hartland 29, Grand Blanc 22
Lansing Catholic 62, Fowlerville 56
Howell 43, Brighton 32
Fenton 50, Linden 37
Byron 38, Morrice 31
Holly 45, Ortonville Brandon 40
Pinckney 55, Milford 50 2 OT
Williamston 51, Portland 36
Stockbridge 46, Maple Valley 29
Britton Deerfield 47, Whitmore Lake 16
Dexter 45, Ypsilanti Lincoln 24
Webberville 49, Burton Bentley 36

Hockey
Brighton 5, Salem 1
Lakeland 5, Howell 4
Capital Area 5, Grand Ledge-Fowlerville 3
 

Friday's Local Roundup

Brighton's Lee Grabowski Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - From Detroit to Lansing to Kalamazoo, thousands of people have turned out at rallies for women's rights, social causes and peace. Lansing police closed off streets near the Capitol as the crowd exceeded 5,000. In Kalamazoo, participants moved in a 3.5-mile loop from Western Michigan University to downtown and back in what was called the "little sister" march in support of the larger event in Washington.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Two people are dead at a home in Ingham County. Meridian Township police say the bodies were found around 1 a.m. Saturday, north of Lansing. Investigators consider it a double homicide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police in Grand Rapids have issued a public safety warning after saving five people in drug overdoses Friday. Police believe fentanyl or another synthetic opioid is circulating around Grand Rapids. There were at least eight overdoses last weekend; seven people survived after Narcan was used.

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy missing for two days in southern Michigan has been found. Hillsdale County Sheriff Tim Parker says Jace Landon Lyon was found safe and in good health at a local house Friday night. A resident discovered the boy and called police. More than 200 volunteers had been searching for him.

Special Weather Statement
Clear Currently:
Clear
48°F
Cloudy; areas of fog late Tonight:
Cloudy; areas of fog late
Low: 43°F
Fog in the morning; cloudy Tomorrow:
Fog in the morning; cloudy
High: 52°F / Low: 42°F
Complete Information
Weather Radar
AP News Headlines from AP News
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
Trump's DC hotel a hub of activity and ethics questions
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide
Gambia's defeated leader leaves country, ends standoff
'Is God mad?' Mississippi tornado wreaks havoc; kills 4
Markets
DJIA
4:42PM ESTDow Jones
19,827.25 (+94.85)
4:42PM ESTS&P 500
2,271.31 (+7.62)
5:15PM ESTNasdaq
5,555.33 (+15.25)
Livingston Area Events

Submit an Event

Click any event below for more details.

Friday, January 20 Soup Supper Fundraiser

Friday, January 20 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Friday, January 20 Acoustic Cafe

Friday, January 20 Grand Opening of The Hive-Howell Teen Center

Saturday, January 21 Mom to Mom Sale

Saturday, January 21 Stand Up Comedy at BCPA

Saturday, January 21 White Steeple Stage Acoustic Concerts

Sunday, January 22 WCTH Radio Show

Sunday, January 22 Bottles, Brushes, and Birds

Sunday, January 22 Pancake Breakfast

Sunday, January 22 Winter Marketplace

Monday, January 23 Save the Shelter Last Chance Rescue

Wednesday, January 25 Euchre Tournament

Thursday, January 26 Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Friday, January 27 The Acoustic Cafe

Friday, January 27 Owl Night

Saturday, January 28 Breakfast with Mickey & Friends

Saturday, January 28 4-H New and Used Horse Tack Sale

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

Saturday, January 28 Livingston County Polar Plunge

Sunday, January 29 K of C Freethrow Contest

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Hartland Library

Tuesday, January 31 When Children Grieve Workshop

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Tuesday, January 31 Conservation District Annual Meeting

Tuesday, January 31 Livingston Fine Art Association Meeting

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Brighton District Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Howell Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Pinckney Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Fowlerville Library

Thursday, February 2 Encore

Friday, February 3 Meditation

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

Saturday, February 4 Community Connect

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

Saturday, February 11 Benefit for Ben and Carol Albin

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

Sunday, February 12 Snowman Tea

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Thursday, February 16 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Friday, February 17 Soup Supper Fundraiser

Saturday, February 18 Snowfest

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Saturday, February 18 Diammonda and Spurs Gala to Benefit Veterans

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Monday, February 20 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Thursday, February 23 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Saturday, February 25 Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department Dinner

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Thursday, March 2 Bowl for Kids Sake

Sunday, March 5 Euchre Tournament

Saturday, March 18 Wild Game Dinner

Saturday, March 18 Mom to Mom Sale

