Judge Accused Of Sleeping With Lead Investigator In Murder Trial

Brennan's estranged husband says the affair took place while she presided over a murder trial that her lover testified at for the prosecution.

Read Full Article

Howell Man Struck By SUV Reportedly Dies From Injuries

A Howell man who was critically injured Wednesday after being hit by an SUV has reportedly died from his injuries. Read Full Article
 
Brighton Mulls How to Pay for $1 Million in Upgrades for U/M Facility

City Manager Nate Geinzer says the city will have to bond for the intersection improvement project, either with a 15-year or 20-year bond. Read Full Article
 
Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Role In Baseball Bat Attack

23-year-old Timothy Borg pleaded guilty to a count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. Read Full Article
 
Oceola & Howell Townships Interested In Sharing Costs For Road Work

The stretch of Fisher Road runs between Clyde and Allen Road and through the two townships. Read Full Article
 
Northfield Twp. Planning Commission Moves To Consolidate Zoning Map

The recommendation would keep hotels, gas stations, and auto service station going up near a highway interchange as a conditional use. Read Full Article
 
Project Opiate To Host Addiction Event From "A Parent's Perspective"

On February 15th, the organization will present “A Parent’s Perspective Focusing on Collaboration and Hope” at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brighton. Read Full Article
 
Deerfield Township Couple Sentenced In Child Abuse Case

Sentencing has been handed down to a Deerfield Township couple convicted of child abuse. Read Full Article
 
Final Downtown Strategic Plan Report Presented to Brighton PSD

A just-completed marketing study of downtown Brighton has some pretty ambitious recommendations to help ensure the continued viability of the downtown area. Read Full Article
 
Livingston County Local Sports

Friday Night Game Night Scores

Rod Beaton Named Pinckney Football Coach

Perfect Game For Howell Bowler

Howell's Dean Fassero Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan says personal information of up to 1.87 million Michigan workers may have been compromised. The problem stems from a software update to Michigan's unemployment system. The state said Friday that names, wage information and Social Security numbers were made available for roughly 3 1/2 months to employers and third-party payroll vendors who should not have had access. Michigan is investigating whether anyone misused the information.

DETROIT (AP) - Microsoft plans to move its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center to downtown Detroit in early 2018. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker and Detroit-based real estate business Bedrock announced Friday that Microsoft will use more than 40,000 square feet in Bedrock's One Campus Martius building. The technology center is one of more than 40 worldwide and is used to bring together resources for customers. Microsoft currently has office space in suburban Detroit.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A federal judge in Detroit says U.S. green-card holders shouldn't be affected by President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries. The Arab-American Civil Rights League argued in the suit filed this week that the executive action is unconstitutional. The restraining order released Friday from U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts covers legal permanent residents, not some others that also are part of the lawsuit.

FRASER, Mich. (AP) - A giant sinkhole in suburban Detroit is being threatened by the Super Bowl. Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller is worried that thousands of football fans will flush toilets at halftime Sunday night. She tells radio station WWJ that it could overwhelm a broken sewer line blamed for the sinkhole. Miller says her bathroom advice "sounds crazy." But she fears trouble unless people are willing to hold it - or at least not immediately flush.

Livingston Weather Watch
Clear Currently:
Clear
17°F
Clear and very cold Tonight:
Clear and very cold
Low: 10°F
Not as cold Tomorrow:
Not as cold
High: 32°F / Low: 24°F
Complete Information
Weather Radar
Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test
Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown
DeVos moves closer to confirmation as education secretary
Markets
DJIA
4:37PM ESTDow Jones
20,071.46 (+186.55)
4:37PM ESTS&P 500
2,297.42 (+16.57)
5:15PM ESTNasdaq
5,666.77 (+30.57)
Livingston Area Events

Submit an Event

Click any event below for more details.

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Friday, February 3 Meditation

Friday, February 3 The Acoustic Cafe

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Friday, February 3 Bistro 415 Pre-game Tailgate

Friday, February 3 CTH's Production of The Wisdom of Eve

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Friday, February 3 American Legion Fish Fry

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

Saturday, February 4 White Steeple Stage

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Saturday, February 4 Howell Lunar New Year Festival

Saturday, February 4 Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, February 4 Community Connect

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Sunday, February 5 Turkey Shoot

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

Tuesday, February 7 Sweetheart Dances - Mother/Son

Wednesday, February 8 Sweetheart Dance-Daddy/Daughter

Wednesday, February 8 Embroiderers' Guild of America Meeting

Wednesday, February 8 Pizza Night at Howell American Legion

Thursday, February 9 Sweetheart Dance Daddy/Daughter

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Friday, February 10 Events at Fowlerville Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Howell Library

Friday, February 10 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Friday, February 10 Putnam County Spelling Bee – Dinner Theater

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Friday, February 10 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Pinckney Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Hartland Library

Friday, February 10 American Legion Fish Fry

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

Friday, February 10 Events at Brighton District Library

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Saturday, February 11 Vallentine Dinner at Opera House

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

Saturday, February 11 Howell Highlander Robotics Quartermania Fundraiser

Saturday, February 11 Benefit for Ben and Carol Albin

Saturday, February 11 Chicken and Biscuit Supper

Sunday, February 12 Valentine's Breakfast

Sunday, February 12 All You Can Eat Breakfast

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Sunday, February 12 Snowman Tea

Tuesday, February 14 Free Wedding Day

Tuesday, February 14 Civil War Round Table - Music of the Civil War

Wednesday, February 15 Project Opiate Presents a Parents Perspective

Thursday, February 16 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Friday, February 17 Soup Supper Fundraiser

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Friday, February 17 Meditation

Friday, February 17 4-H Horse Leaders Glo Bowl

Saturday, February 18 Walk for Warmth

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Saturday, February 18 Diammonds and Spurs Gala to Benefit Veterans

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

Saturday, February 18 Cooling Neckties for Military Personnel

Saturday, February 18 Snowfest

Sunday, February 19 Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Monday, February 20 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Thursday, February 23 Fashion Show to Benefit LACASA

Thursday, February 23 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

Friday, February 24 CTH auditions for Spitfire Grill

Saturday, February 25 Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Howell Ed Foundation Gala

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department Dinner

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Sunday, February 26 Livingston County Concert Band Winter Concert

Tuesday, February 28 American Legion Broasted Chicken Dinner

Thursday, March 2 Bowl for Kids Sake

Thursday, March 2 Heart for Giving Fundraiser Dinner

Friday, March 3 Lenten Fish Fry

Saturday, March 4 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Sunday, March 5 Euchre Tournament

Saturday, March 11 Hockey Night in Brighton

Saturday, March 11 Brighton Antique Show

Saturday, March 11 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, March 18 Wild Game Dinner

Saturday, March 18 Mom to Mom Sale

Saturday, March 18 Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competition

Saturday, April 1 Fur Ball

