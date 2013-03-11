Click any event below for more details.

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Web Link: https://www.clarashope.org/ Clara's Hope Orphan Care Ministry will hold the 2nd Annual Silent Auction at The Freedom Center in Fenton on February 3rd. Clara's Hope helps families achieve success in foster care and adoption. They provide training, an on call social worker, awareness for foster and adoption, financial assistance to families, train and connect volunteers to support foster and adoptive care. Visit the website for more information.

Friday, February 3 Meditation

Enjoy meditation, no experience necessary. Every 1st and 3rd Friday from 7pm–8:30pm, at Community Unitarian Universalists in Brighton, at 3333 Old US 23.

Friday, February 3 The Acoustic Cafe

Web Link: http://www.howelloperahouse.com/ The Acoustic Cafe is Friday, February 3rd, Devon Scillian will perform. The indoor concert series runs every Friday through March 10th. General admission is $8, doors open at 7pm.

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Web Link: https://africanchildrenschoir.com/ The African Children's Choir will perform February 3rd at Trinity Church, at 3355 Dunckel Rd, in Lansing. The performance is at 6:30pm, call 517-272-3820 or visit the website for details.

Friday, February 3 Bistro 415 Pre-game Tailgate

Web Link: http://www.howellrecreation.org/special-events-cal... The Howell Teen Center will be preparing delicious meals throughout the year. Enjoy Bistro 415, teens will prepare food for a pre-game tailgate at the Bennett Recreation Center, 925 W. Grand River in Howell. Cost: $7/person or $25 for a family of 4. All proceeds for this event go to help the Howell Teen Center in its mission to provide a safe and healthy environment for teens after school

Friday, February 3 CTH's Production of The Wisdom of Eve

Web Link: http://www.cththeatre.org/ The Community Theatre of Howell will perform The Wisdom of Eve Friday, Feb 3rd-Sunday, Feb 12th. Friday & Saturday performances at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2pm, at the Howell High School Freshman Campus. Visit the website for more information.

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

South Lyon Area Recreation Authority is hosting this event, it is held at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon. The cost $35/couple for residents and $45/couple for non residents. Ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, a corsage, cookies, punch and a special gift for each child. A photographer will also be on-site to take a special picture for you to take home, you must preregister. Please call 248-437-8105 to register or for more information.

Friday, February 3 American Legion Fish Fry

American Legion Famous Friday Fish Fry is 5pm-8pm. Cod, walleye, shrimp, scallops & wingdings. Adult meals $5 to $9.50. Children sre $3.50. American Legion Devereaux Post 141 is at M-59 and Grand River Howell. For more information call 517-546-2534.

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

American Legion Riders Chapter #419 Steak Dinner will be held February 4th, from 5pm-7:30pm at the Pinckney American Legion post home, 9807 Whitewood Rd., Pinckney. Dinner is $12, includes steak, baked potato, salad, roll, baked beans and dessert. For more information call 734-878-9522 or Karl at 734-476-6534.

Saturday, February 4 White Steeple Stage

Web Link: http://www.whitesteeplestage.com/ Red Tail Ring will perform Saturday, February 4th at teh White Steeple Stage at Community Congregational Church, on E. Unadilla Street, Pinckney. The free acoustic music concert offers open mic from 5:30pm-7:15pm and the main performance at 7:30pm. Visit the website for a complete schedule.

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

The Brighton High School Dance Company presents the annual dance show “The Magical World of Dance”, on February 4th at 7pm in the Brighton Center for Performing Arts in BHS. Enjoy an evening show to Disney music as presented by the BHS Dance Company with guests including the Chicapellas, Notetorious, The cast of “Honeymoon in Vegas”, and The BHS Drumline.

Saturday, February 4 Howell Lunar New Year Festival

Web Link: http://www.downtownhowell.org/lunar-new-year-drago... The 4th annual Howell Lunar New Year Festival in Howell is Saturday, February 4th at the Howell Opera House. Festivities start with the traditional Lion Dance at 12:30pm followed by many free activities for thee whole family. They will have a kids cooking lesson with Food Network chef, Tom Li. Arts & Crafts with the Howell Carnegie Library & MSU Asian Studies Center. New this year will be the Godaiko drummers at 4pm and a 6 course dinner in the evening (tickets required for the dinner). Visit the website for details.

Saturday, February 4 Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk

Web Link: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Howell/HowellDragonR... The Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk returns to the grounds of Howell Public Schools Saturday, February 4th. The winter 5K race that covers the Howell Public School Grounds. The race steps off at 10am at Challenger Elementary, with prizes being awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each age category. $25 prior to January 31st, $30 beginning February 1st. Register online today.

Saturday, February 4 Community Connect

Livingston County's 10th Annual Community Connect offers free information, connections to free resources and services, including lunch, haircuts, legal assistance, health screenings, and fun children's activities. The event is hosted by the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee. Registration is not required. Hours are 9am-2pm, at Howell Parker Middle School on Wright Road in Howell.

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Brighton is February 4th. Doors open at 6pm, games begin at 7pm. The game is a team effort of up to 8 people. Cost is $10 per person or $80 per table. Each table provides their own food for the evening. Please contact Holy Spirit School at 810-900-9050 for reservations or questions.

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Web Link: http://www.fowlervillefumc.org/ Fowlerville United Methodist Men will be hosting a Chicken Dinner with all the fix'ns, Saturday, February 4th from 5-7pm. The church is located at 201 S. Second St. in Fowlerville. Free will offering. Visit the website or call 517-223-8824 for details.

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Web Link: https://www.digitalsignup.com/Home.aspx?SoftwareID... There will be a Mother/Son Valentine's Dance at Scranton Middle School from 5-7pm. Enjoy dancing, prize baskets, candy guessing jars, goodies and photos. Register online or call 810-299-4130. $10/person, pre-registration deadline is February 1st.

Sunday, February 5 Turkey Shoot

There will be a Turkey Shoot on Sunday, February 5th, at the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club, 6060 E. M-36, Hamburg. Doors open at noon; selling begins at 12:30pm; and shooting starts promptly at 1pm. They pay first and second places. Bring a shotgun, we supply the ammunition. Kitche ni open. Raffles, scatter shots, 50/50 drawing. Two (2) shots for $7. Fun day for the family. Call 810-231-1811 for more info.

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

The breakfast buffet is from 9am-1pm. Scrambled eggs, sausage patties/bacon, cheese hash browns, sausage gravy & biscuits, and more. Open to the public, $6 a person and children under 5 yrs are free. Located at 141 Schroeder Park Dr, Howell . Call 517-548-1630 for details.

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

On Sunday, February 5, 2017, St Mary’s Men’s Club in Pinckney is proudly sponsoring "Breakfast with PAWS" at the Parish, located south of M-36 at 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road in Putnam Township. Breakfast is served 8:30-11am and is a Free-Will Donation. ”PAWS, Detroit’s Favorite Mascot" joins us from 10-11am to get us pumped up for another great season of Detroit Tiger baseball. Proceeds from the event to help support our St Mary School. For further information contact Heather at the Parish Office 734-878-3161.

Tuesday, February 7 Sweetheart Dances - Mother/Son

Web Link: http://www.howellrecreation.org/special-events-cal... There will be a Mother/Son Dance on February 7th at Crystal Gardens in Howell from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Cost: $22/couple & $6 for each additional child. The ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, food, dessert, punch, and a small gift for each child. They will also have a photo booth. Visit the website, you must pre-register for this event.

Wednesday, February 8 Sweetheart Dance-Daddy/Daughter

Web Link: http://www.howellrecreation.org/special-events-cal... There will be a Daddy/Daughter Dance on February 8th at Crystal Gardens in Howell from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Cost: $22/couple & $6 for each additional child. The ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, food, dessert, punch, and a small gift for each child. They will also have a photo booth. Visit the website, you must pre-register for this event.

Wednesday, February 8 Embroiderers' Guild of America Meeting

The Livingston Lakes Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America invites you to attend their monthly stitching events. We meet on the second Wednesday of every month from 7pm-9pm in Brighton. The next meeting is February 8th. Contact President, Jean Becker at 810-229-2113 or jeankbecker@gmail.com for more information.

Wednesday, February 8 Pizza Night at Howell American Legion

Sons of the American Legion post 141 pizza night is February 8th from 5-8pm. It's $12 for a 16” Pizza with your choice of toppings. (take out is .50 cents extra) Sample new cinnamon and sugar dessert pizza drizzled with creamy frosting.

Thursday, February 9 Sweetheart Dance Daddy/Daughter

Web Link: http://www.howellrecreation.org/special-events-cal... There will be a Daddy/Daughter Dance on February 9th at Crystal Gardens in Howell from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Cost: $22/couple & $6 for each additional child. The ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, food, dessert, punch, and a small gift for each child. They will also have a photo booth. Visit the website, you must pre-register for this event.

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Brighton Senior Center trip to Greektown Casino on Thursday, February 9th. Bus departs the center at 9am and returns at 5pm. Receive $20 in bonus play. Must be 21 or older. Register early by calling 810-299-3817. Minimum number of participants required.

Friday, February 10 Events at Fowlerville Library

Web Link: http://www.fowlervillelibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Fowlerville Library every month. Call 517-223-9089 for more information or visit their website.

Friday, February 10 Events at Howell Library

Web Link: http://www.howelllibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Howell Library every month. Call 517-546-0720 for more information or visit their website.

Friday, February 10 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Web Link: http://www.ntal.org/ There are many free events every month at the Northfield Township Area Library. For more information call 734-449-0066 or visit the website.

Friday, February 10 Putnam County Spelling Bee – Dinner Theater

Web Link: http://www.pinckneyplayers.com/spelling-bee-info.h... The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee–Dinner Theater at Whispering Pines Golf Club. Who will be the top S-P-E-L-L-E-R? Follow six adolescents on their journey to the National Spelling Bee as they spell their way through hilarious music and poignant stories of their home life. Performances are: February 10th, 11th & 18th & 19th. Tickets are $36 each. For more information visit the website.

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Web Link: http://sotlschool.com/news/evening-at-our-place/ Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran School in Brighton invites you to their free Star Wars themed Evening at Our Place on Friday, February 10th from 6pm-8:30pm. 6pm-7pm games, crafts, and a chance to tour the school 7pm Ring of Steel Action Theatre presents Jedi Academy.

Friday, February 10 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Web Link: http://www.hamburglibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Hamburg Twp. Library every month. Call 810-231-1771 for more information or visit the website.

Friday, February 10 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Web Link: http://www.ssldl.info/ There are several free works shops and events at the Salem-South Lyon District Library every month. For more information or visit their website.

Friday, February 10 Events at Pinckney Library

Web Link: http://pinckneylibrary.org/ The Pinckney Library offers a variety of classes and events for all ages! Don't miss the BIG READ Program! Visit the website for details.

Friday, February 10 Events at Hartland Library

Web Link: http://www.cromaine.org There are several free works shops and events at the Hartland Cromaine District Library every month. Call 810-632-5200 for more information or visit the website.

Friday, February 10 American Legion Fish Fry

American Legion Famous Friday Fish Fry is 5pm-8pm. Cod, walleye, shrimp, scallops & wingdings. Adult meals $5 to $9.50. Children sre $3.50. American Legion Devereaux Post 141 is at M-59 and Grand River Howell. For more information call 517-546-2534.

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

The Pinckney Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Mother Son Dance on February 10TH, from 7pm-10pm, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road, in Pinckney. There will be D.J. for dancing, snacks, refreshments, and a photographer available for photos for sale, with the first photo free. Cost is $8 per person or $22 per family. Tickets are sold at the door. For more information, call 734-878-6902.

Friday, February 10 Events at Brighton District Library

Web Link: http://www.brightonlibrary.info/ There are several free works shops and events at the Brighton District Library every month. Call 810-229-6571 for more information or visit the website.

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Web Link: http://midnightinthetropics.com/ Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club presents "Midnight in the Tropics" at Cleary University raising money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County, Reaching Higher, and The Connection Youth Services. The event includes dinner, entertainment, live and silent auctions. The fundraiser runs from 6pm-11pm. More information is available at the website.

Saturday, February 11 Vallentine Dinner at Opera House

The 1st Annual Valentine's Dinner at The Howell Opera House is Saturday, February 11th. Enjoy wine and chocolate tasting, doors open at 6pm, dinner begins at 6:30pm. Ticket price $70, all proceeds go to support the Livingston Arts Council and Howell Opera House.

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

The Howell Gun Club is looking for kids both male and female who would like to learn clay target shooting. To also join their team to compete at local, state and national competitions. They hold a meeting for information at the clubhouse on Jewel Rd., Saturday, February 11th at 9:30am. Contact Mike Wilson at 743-660-2611 or e-mail castawaynewfs@charter.net for more info.

Saturday, February 11 Howell Highlander Robotics Quartermania Fundraiser

Howell Highlander Robotics Quartermania Fundraiser is Saturday, February 11th at 6pm at the Howell American Legion Post. A Quartermania Fundraiser is across between an auction and a raffle yet similar to bingo. Attendees purchase numbered paddles, drop a corresponding ball for each paddle into a raffle drum and then wait for the items that they want to bid on to come up for auction. When that item comes up, the bidder deposits their quarters into a jar and holds up their paddle in the hopes that their ball will be drawn. Paddles are $5 each or three paddles for $10. Items range from gift baskets to a five-night stay at any Wyndham hotel.

Saturday, February 11 Benefit for Ben and Carol Albin

There will be a benefit for Ben and Carol Albin at the Williamston Eagles Club, at 835 High St. on February 11th starting at 4pm. Carol Albin has been diagnosed with stage 4 liver and colon cancer and her husband Ben suffered a fatal heart attack. Funds raised will be for funeral and medical expenses. There will be a live auction and silent auctions a spaghetti dinner, raffles, a bake sale and lots of music. A cash bar will also be available. For more information call Fred at 517-242-7088.

Saturday, February 11 Chicken and Biscuit Supper

A Chicken and Biscuit Supper will be served at the Plainfield United Methodist Church, 17845 M-36,north of Gregory, at 5pm. Take outs available. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday, February 12 Valentine's Breakfast

There will be a Valentine's Breakfast at the K of C #8605 in Fowlerville on February 12th. Featuring cinnamon french toast, buttermilk biscuits & gravy, sausage, eggs & seasoned potatoes. Adults $8, senior citizens $6, kids under 12 are $5. Breakfast is served from 9am-12:30pm at St Agnes Parish, at 855 E. Grand River in Fowlerville.

Sunday, February 12 All You Can Eat Breakfast

All You Can Eat Breakfast at Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club, M-36 in Hamburg is February 12th. Breakfast is served from 8am-noon. Adults $7; seniors $6; ages 6-12 $3; and age 5 and under: free. Enjoy eggs your way, french toast, pancakes, sausage, bacon and more.

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

The first ever Valentine's event for adults at the Howel Nature Center is February 12th, 21 and over, 5pm-8pm will include wine and refreshments, trivia & couples' games with prizes, and some fascinating presentations about wild court-ship rituals & the nature of chocolate (with chocolate tasting). $30/person or $50/couple, pre-registration is required. Go to www.howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Web Link: http://www.grassrootsarts.org/ Runway Repurposed is February 12th at Crystal Gardens in Howell. All fashion designers at all levels can participate. Choose several pieces of donated clothing, and create a brand new outfit. The final outfits are showcased at a fashion show open to the public held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center on February 12th. Funds raised from this event will benefit the Howell Opera House, and the Grassroots Arts Initiative scholarship program. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RunwayRepurposed/ or visit the website below.

Sunday, February 12 Snowman Tea

Web Link: http://www.erichartwellfoundation.com/ Snowman Tea at the Howell Opera House is 1:30-4pm. They serve a 3-course meal, with a variety of teas, lots of prizes, music by local artists, a silent auction and raffle, and guest speakers. Funds raised benefit children and families battling cancer at C.S Mott's Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Visit the website for details.

Tuesday, February 14 Free Wedding Day

Howell Fire Fighter and ordained minister Bill Fenton wants to give back to the community by providing free marriages on Valentine’s Day from 12pm-8pm at Uptown Coffee in downtown Howell. An official marriage license must be obtained ahead of time at the courthouse and it would also appreciated if you called to verify a time at 517-818-6385.

Tuesday, February 14 Civil War Round Table - Music of the Civil War

The George W. Lee Civil War Round Table will meet on Feb. 14, at 7pm. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the EMS Facility located at 1911 Tooley Road, north of M-59. Featured that evening will be a program of music as it was heard in the encampments of Civil War soldiers both North and South. The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 517-375-3898.

Wednesday, February 15 Project Opiate Presents a Parents Perspective

Project Opiate Presents: A Parent’s Perspective Focusing on Collaboration and Hope, February 15th. St Paul Episcopal Church, 200 W. St Paul Street in Brighton. For more information call Francine Zysk at 517-540-7637, or email zysk@livgov.com.

Thursday, February 16 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Please join FAN for the monthly public forum every third Thursday of the month at the New Hudson United Methodist Church. For further information contact cathy@swoakfanachc.org.

Friday, February 17 Soup Supper Fundraiser

A Soup Supper Fundraiser, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 419 Pinckney, is February 17th from 5-7pm. The cost is $7 per person, children under 10 are $4. Located at 9807 Whitewood Road, Pinckney. Enjoy homemade soups, breads and desserts. All proceeds benefit veterans and families in our community.

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours: 2:30-3:30pm. at Fowlerville Farms, 941 S. Grand Ave. in Fowlerville. 4-5pm at Kahuna Coffee, 1836 Old U.S. Highway 23 in Hartland. 5:30-6:30pm at All Star Coney Island in Howell No appointments are necessary to attend.

Friday, February 17 Meditation

Enjoy meditation, no experience necessary. Every 1st and 3rd Friday from 7pm–8:30pm, at Community Unitarian Universalists in Brighton, at 3333 Old US 23.

Friday, February 17 4-H Horse Leaders Glo Bowl

Livingston County 4-H Horse Leaders Glo Bowl "Fun" raiser is February 17th. The horse group is looking to raise funds for barn improvements at Fowlerville Fairgrounds. The event is from 9:30pm-12:30am at Howell Bowl-E-Drome. Tickets are $15 for unlimited bowling and $2 more if you need shoes. Contact donaldcarnevale@att.net for more information.

Saturday, February 18 Walk for Warmth

Web Link: http://www.olhsa.org/walk4warmth/ Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency's annual Walk for Warmth is Saturday, February 18th at the old Hartland High School on M-59. All funds raised for this event stay in Livingston County and go directly to folks in need of help with utility assistance. For more about the event, to register a team, or for sponsor info visit the website.

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Web Link: http://brightonperformingarts.com/ It’s the 26th anniversary of the founding of The Raisin Pickers, the Manchester-based string band that’s cultivated a loyal following in with its deft mix of rustic Appalachian music, old time swing, bluegrass, and lately swamp driven Louisiana sounds. Tickets sre $18, $14 & $10. Groups of 10 or more get a 10% discount. Purchase tickets at online or call 810-299-4130.

Saturday, February 18 Diammonds and Spurs Gala to Benefit Veterans

Web Link: https://camp-liberty.org/event/diamonds-spurs-camp... Diamonds and Spurs Camp Liberty Gala is February 18th from 4pm-10pm. The Western-themed Gala will feature a dinner of of delicious “western grub”, along with live entertainment from the the Bob Marshall Band, open bar, games, raffles, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for a $50,000 "Crusader" Custom Built Harley motorcycle. Visit the website or more information.

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

A fun date night. You'll laugh, learn, grow closer and never look at fighting in the same way. With Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott. Live simulcast at the Fowlerville Nazarene Church, 8040 Country Corner Dr, Fowlerville. Cost is $10 per couple at the door and dessert will be served in between sessions. Starts at 7pm. Childcare provided upon request. Please call the church office at 517-223-7111 if interested in childcare.

Saturday, February 18 Cooling Neckties for Military Personnel

Cooling Neckties for Military Personnel a project the whole family, is Saturday, February 18th at 10am at Cromaine Library in Hartland. Bring your sewing machine and camouflage/sand/tan colored material to make cooling neckties. They will provide the cooling gels to fill the neckties, all ages welcome to participate.

Saturday, February 18 Snowfest

Snowfest at the Howell Nature Center is February 18th from noon-4pm. Events include indoor & outdoor games, wildlife presentations and tours, zip lining, snowman building and much more. $8/child, $10/adult. Events are weather dependent. Pre-registration is required. Go to our events calendar on www.howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Sunday, February 19 Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon

Web Link: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=40588#... Come swim, bike, run on February 19th for the Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon at Howell Area Aquatic & Fitness Center. Whether this is your first event or your motivation for the summer season, this is the triathlon for you. Scoring will be determined based on laps swam, miles biked, and miles ran with each discipline timed for 20 minutes. Awards will be handed out based on age group for men and women. Anyone age 9 going to age 99 can compete. All early registrants will receive a race packet and race shirt, so please indicate your size when registering. Late registrants are not guaranteed a race shirt. Deadline to register and be guaranteed a shirt is Friday, February 10th. Sign up online via RunSignUp. The last heat will be a team relay (2-3 people).

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Liv. Co. Catholic Charities is interested in increasing the number of foster homes in our county to serve the growing number of children entering foster care. Currently there are not enough homes in our county to serve the increasing number of abused or neglected children in Livingston County. Do you have room in your heart and home for one more child? Join them on Monday, February 20th or any 3rd Monday of the month from 5pm-7pm at Catholic Charities located at 2020 E. Grand River #103, Howell. Call Michael Gackler at 517-545-5944 to reserve your spot today.

Monday, February 20 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Web Link: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eve... Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group meet the third Monday of the month and will include presentations and/or discussions on topics of interest to parents. Meetings are held at The Well Church 2376 Genoa Business Park Drive Brighton. They meet from 6:30pm-8pm. Please RSVP by calling The Arc at 517-546-1228 or visit the website.

Thursday, February 23 Fashion Show to Benefit LACASA

Howell High School Fashion Club is putting on a fashion show fundraiser for LACASA. They will feature prom dress and tuxes at the Opera House, doors open at 5:30pm the show starts at 7. Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds go to LACASA. There will also be food and raffles including a free tux and a free photography session from LB photography.

Thursday, February 23 Builder Continuing Competency Training

A 3 hour Continuing Competency training session for Builders and Maintenance & Alteration contractors as required by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for license renewal will take place at the Livingston County Building Department in Howell at 2pm. Seating is limited. $45 for HBA members and $60 for non-members. To register email info@hbalc.com with your name, phone number, and company name. For questions or more information, call the HBA 810-227-6210.

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

The Men's Fellowship at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 125 E. Unadilla St. Pinckney, are hosting a Fish dinner on Friday, February 24th from 5-7pm. Fried cod, coleslaw, fries, macaroni & cheese & rolls. $9 for adults, $5 for children 10-5, under 5 are free.

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

All you can eat fish fry will be held on Friday, February 24th, at the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club, 6060 E. M-36, Hamburg. Serving from 5-8pm, dinner includes: beer batter, lemon pepper and Cajun fish (baked or fried), smelt, hush puppies, mac n' cheese, french fries, sides and drinks. Adults $10, seniors $9. ages 6-12 $5, under age 5 are free. Cash bar available, call 810-231-1811 for more info.

Friday, February 24 CTH auditions for Spitfire Grill

Web Link: http://www.cththeatre.org/spitfire-grill Community Theatre of Howell will have auditions for The Spitfire Grill: A Musical, Feb 24th-25th at 6:30pm. Show dates are Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, May 12th-21st. Visit the website or email spitfiregrill@cththeatre.org for more information or to obtain audition materials.

Saturday, February 25 Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Meditation & Mindfulness Workshop is Saturday, February 25th 10am-2:30pm. Community Unitarian Universalists in Brighton: 3333 S. Old US 23. A Day of Meditation & Mindfulness instructions and activities, lunch is provided. Registration required. Please contact riverflowers@gmail.com before February 17th for registration and questions.

Saturday, February 25 Howell Ed Foundation Gala

Web Link: http://www.howelleducationfoundation.com/ Howell Education Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the education of the students of Howell Public Schools through its grants which fund innovative programs, field trips and presentations. To help continue and further the work of the HEF, a fundraising gala will take place on February 25th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center. The HEF Gala will start at 6pm with a silent auction and dinner, followed by a LIVE Auction that will offers once in a lifetime trips and activities. Tickets are $125,register to attend or sponsor the event at their website or call 517-579-8555.

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department Dinner

Join all 5th - 12th grade band and orchestra students on Saturday, February 25th for an afternoon of spaghetti and music. This event will run from 1:30pm-6:30pm. Dinner tickets will be sold at the door for $10. If you just want to watch the concert a $3 donation is suggested. This is a scholarship fundraiser.

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Web Link: https://www.digitalsignup.com/Home.aspx?SoftwareID... Snowshoe Spectacular for ages 5 and over is is February 25th. Join Brighton Community Education and Heavner Canoe and for an unforgettable snowshoe hike around the beautiful winter landscapes at Brighton Recreation Area. This is an ideal outdoor adventure for the entire family. Adults $18/kids $9. Go cnline for more information or call 810-299-4130.

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

A new Winter Skills Workshop is open to Scouts of all ages, with activities to satisfy a wide variety of badge requirements. Pre-registration is required. Please contact Emily DeLong at emilyd@howellnaturecenter.org for details.

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Web Link: http://action.lung.org/site/TR?team_id=131860&fr_i... 35 Firefighters will climb 71 flights to get to the top of the Ren Cen in downtown Detroit. 600 firefighters from Michigan are gathering to raise money and awareness for the American Lung Association. Please click here To support this team. Visit the website for details.

Sunday, February 26 Livingston County Concert Band Winter Concert

The Livingston County Concert Band annual Winter Concert is Sunday, February 26th at 3pm. The free concert will be held at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center at Howell High School. This concert includes a variety of music. Donations will be accepted. Refreshments served following the concert. Please call 810-227-8086, visit the band’s website www.lccbmusic.org) or check out the Livingston County Concert Band Facebook page for more information.

Tuesday, February 28 American Legion Broasted Chicken Dinner

The American Legion Devereaux post 141 in Howell Township serves Broasted Chicken dinners from 5-8pm. Cost is $9.50 per person. Call 517-546-2534 for more information.

Thursday, March 2 Bowl for Kids Sake

Bowl for Kids Sake Thursday, March 2nd-Sunday, March 5th at Striking Lanes in Hartland. Register your team now and join the huge bowling party to help Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Livingston County. Visit WHMI.com and click the bowling pins for registration forms, and bowling times. Once your 5 person team is registered, you’ll receive a pledge sheet for each bowler, $60 minimum pledge per bowler is required and complete team information must be submitted before a bowling time can be reserved. For more information you can also call Big Brothers and Big Sisters during regular business hours at 517-546-1140.

Thursday, March 2 Heart for Giving Fundraiser Dinner

Love INC of the Greater Livingston Area invites you to join them for the 10th annual Heart of Giving Dinner on Thursday, March 2nd. The fundraiser dinner will be held at Cornerstone EPC Celebration Center on Hilton Rd. in Brighton. Doors open at 6:15pm, dinner served at 7pm. Featuring Kent Ward Clark, Senior Pastor of Grace Gospel Fellowship and Chief Executive Officer of Grace Centers of Hope, Oakland County. Michigan's largest and oldest homeless shelter. RSVP by February 21st, call 517-552-3816. Free will offering asked at door.

Friday, March 3 Lenten Fish Fry

The Men’s Club of St Mary’s Catholic Parish in Pinckney annual Fish Dinners are held every Friday evening during Lent. The dates are March 3rd-31st and April 7th. The Parish is located south of M-36 at 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road in Putnam Township. Dinner is served from 4pm-7pm and includes baked or beer battered fried fish, choice of French fries, scalloped or baked potato, beets, coleslaw, homemade macaroni & cheese, cut vegetables, jell-o, homemade rolls & dessert, assorted beverages as well as 3 cheese pizzas for our younger guests. Cost is $10 adults, $9 seniors, $5 children (under age 12) with a family (immediate only) plan available at $35. Bankcards are accepted and take outs are available! For further information contact Heather at the Parish office 734-878-3161.

Saturday, March 4 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Web Link: http://www.selcra.com/ Selcra is hosting their 28th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance at Brighton High School from 6pm-8:30pm. This event drew over 1,300 participants last year. Every girl receives a gift. The night will be filled with dancing, photos, 3,000 balloon drop, and unforgettable lasting memories.

Sunday, March 5 Euchre Tournament

Euchre Tournament at First United Methodist Church, 1230 Bower St., Howell on Sunday, March 5th, at 2pm. Refreshments and child care provided. $15 per person with proceeds going toward the youth mission trip.

Saturday, March 11 Hockey Night in Brighton

Hockey Night at The Kensington Valley Ice House in Brighton is March 11th. The game will feature Detroit Red Wing Alumni benefiting 4 Livingston County kids organizations: Shop with a Cop, ARC of Livingston, Reaching Higher, and North Star Reach. Tickets available at thewellmi.com or by calling (248)515-3864. Game time is 1:30pm. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $60 for VIP, which includes the game and dinner.

Saturday, March 11 Brighton Antique Show

Brighton Antique Show at Brighton Masonic Lodge #247 is March 11 from 9am-4pm. The show will feature 67 dealers featuring clocks, china, advertising items, glassware, hunting & fishing items, memorabilia & more. Proceeds provide scholarships for high school seniors. The show will be at Old Hartland High School, 9525 East Highland Rd. Hartland, $4 per person.

Saturday, March 11 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

The Livingston County/Fowlerville Fireworks Committee will be holding the 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, March 11th at VFW Post 6464, located at 215 Veterans Drive in Fowlerville from 4pm-7pm. There will be 50/50 drawings, vendors, and silent auction. Dinner includes one sample of each chili and one bowl of the chili of your choice, salad, beverage and dessert. Prices are $8 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 years old. Also available, a children's dinner: hot dog, chips, beverage, and dessert just $4. For more information or to request an entry form to enter a chili email bndbus@aol.com or call 517-223-1927.

Saturday, March 18 Wild Game Dinner

The Knights of Columbus Wild Game Dinner is Saturday, March 18th from 4pm–8pm. The dinner will be held in the Activity Center, Grand Hall, at St. John in Fenton. Donations for the dinner taken at the door: $25. For adults, $10. Children 12 & under. For advance raffle tickets call: Bill Bradburn 810-938-9030. Raffles items include: guns, a crossbow, hunting and fishing trips and more.

Saturday, March 18 Mom to Mom Sale

Web Link: http://sotlschool.com/news/mom2mom-sale/ There will be a mom to mom sale on March 18th at Shepherd Early bird, 8am-9am is $2, from 9am-1pm is $1. Strollers are welcome. Tables and cubes available for rent. For more information visit the website.

Saturday, March 18 Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competition

Web Link: http://www.livingstoncatholiccharities.org/ Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competitionis March 18th, at Crystal Gardens, Howell. The event is from 6:30pm–11pm. Tickets: $60/individual, $440/table of 8, $550/table of 10. R.S.V.P.: purchase tickets by March 10th. Visit the website for more information or Facebook page or call Julie Amman at 517-545-5944.

Saturday, April 1 Fur Ball