Top Livingston County Area News - Get the Latest on 93.5 FM
Next WHMI newscast is at 3:00pm.
Click any headline below for more details.

WHMI 93.5 - Livingston County's Own

We are Howell and Brighton Michigan's Hometown Radio Station

Howell Man Hit By SUV As He Walked To Work

33-year-old Lucas Paul Lawhead was hit as walked along Grand River Ave. near University Drive.

Read Full Article

Lansing Bicyclist Injured In Handy Township Crash

Lansing Bicyclist Injured In Handy Township Crash

The 46-year-old Lansing man was riding his bicycle in a manner described as “all over the roadway.” Read Full Article
 
Howell District & LOC Credit Union Expand Partnership

Howell District & LOC Credit Union Expand Partnership

The goal is to open a branch in every Howell elementary and middle school by June of 2018. Read Full Article
 
Festival In Downtown Howell This Saturday Celebrates Asian New Year

Festival In Downtown Howell This Saturday Celebrates Asian New Year

The 4th annual Howell Lunar New Year Festival will bring the community together this Saturday to build cultural awareness and provide some winter time fun.
Read Full Article
 
Hartland Township Returning $25,000 Check To Local Church

Hartland Township Returning $25,000 Check To Local Church

Officials say there was no formal agreement between the church and the township requiring the church to contribute to the paving of Hacker Road. Read Full Article
 
High Risk Behaviors Presentation Will Educate Teens And Parents

High Risk Behaviors Presentation Will Educate Teens And Parents

The program is designed to keep educate on keeping high school students safe from dating violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Read Full Article
 
Former Fenton Real Estate Agent Given Deadline To Avoid Jail

Former Fenton Real Estate Agent Given Deadline To Avoid Jail

A former Fenton real estate agent charged with fraud has 10 days to produce $200,000 if he hopes to avoid a jail sentence. Read Full Article
 
City of Fenton Looking To Sell Old Seminary Property

City of Fenton Looking To Sell Old Seminary Property

Demolition took place in September of 2015 and the city is leaning toward selling the property at High Street and State Road.
Read Full Article
 
Woody Makes Big Game Pick As Warmup For Groundhog Day Event

Woody Makes Big Game Pick As Warmup For Groundhog Day Event

Woody from the Howell Conference & Nature Center will make her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday. Read Full Article
 
Genoa Officials Look At Zoning Changes Including Medical Marijuana

Genoa Officials Look At Zoning Changes Including Medical Marijuana

Genoa Township says no to a medical marijuana ordinance and agrees to look at other zoning ordinances during a joint meeting Monday night. Read Full Article
 
Milford Police Hail Local 5th Grader As A Hero

Milford Police Hail Local 5th Grader As A Hero

Authorities say the Kurtz Elementary 5th-Grader likely prevented a child from being run over by a bus. Read Full Article
 
Man Arrested For Early Morning Vehicle Larcenies In Highland Township

Man Arrested For Early Morning Vehicle Larcenies In Highland Township

A snow plow driver helped aid in the arrest of a suspect and recovery of stolen property early this morning.
Read Full Article
 
Group Gathers in Brighton to Protest Against Repeal of Obamacare

Group Gathers in Brighton to Protest Against Repeal of Obamacare

About 50 constituents gathered outside the Brighton office of Congressman Mike Bishop Monday afternoon to protest against repealing the Affordable Care Act. Read Full Article
 
Brighton-Based Sundance Sued By Taco Bell Employees In Alleged Wage Scheme

Brighton-Based Sundance Sued By Taco Bell Employees In Alleged Wage Scheme

Employees have filed a federal lawsuit against a Taco Bell franchisor based in Brighton in an alleged scheme involving improper wage and hour practices.
Read Full Article
 
Vaupel Plans to Reintroduce Legislation Eliminating Judicial Age Limit

Vaupel Plans to Reintroduce Legislation Eliminating Judicial Age Limit

A Michigan law that bans judges over the age of 70 from seeking re-election is an issue one local State Representative is hoping to tackle. Read Full Article
 
Howell Firefighter & Ordained Minister Offering "Free Marriages" On Valentine's Day

Howell Firefighter & Ordained Minister Offering "Free Marriages" On Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, Uptown Coffee House in Howell will be the hot spot to tie the knot. Read Full Article
 
Rod Beaton Named Pinckney Football Coach

Rod Beaton Named Pinckney Football Coach

Beaton replaces Jakob Gailitis, who resigned last month. Read Full Article
 
Livingston County Local Sports

Click any headline below for more details

WHMI 93.5 - Livingston County's Own

We are Howell and Brighton Michigan's Hometown Radio Station

Tuesday's Roundup

Rod Beaton Named Pinckney Football Coach

Perfect Game For Howell Bowler

Hartland's Jed Pietila Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

DETROIT (AP) - U.S. auto sales are expected to fall in January after ending last year at a record high. General Motors' sales fell 3.8 percent, while Ford posted a decline of 1 percent.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A husband and wife are charged in the stabbing death of the woman's father in northern Michigan. Forty-seven-year-old Brian Degroot and 27-year-old Jessica Degroot are jailed on $10 million bonds after being arraigned Tuesday on charges including open murder. Authorities say they believe Brian Degroot killed 54-year-old Michael Brandt at Brandt's Springfield Township house and Jessica Degroot helped clean up. Brian Degroot also faces a torture charge.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A $148 million plan to revitalize the western edge of downtown East Lansing is being scrapped and will be reworked by those involved in the project. The plan called for building a 12-story hotel and apartment complex along with condominiums and a parking garage. The Lansing State Journal reports it's another delay on attempts to revitalize the blighted area, which has been the site of failed redevelopment for 15 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A family that fled to Rwanda because of the violence in the Congo has been reunited in western Michigan after two years of separation despite President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees. Chantal Nyiranziza and her husband Modeste Irakiza were separated because Nyiranziza was able to apply for settlement in the U.S. before her husband. She and their 5-year-old son came to the U.S. in October 2014. Bethany Christian Services helped Nyiranziza apply to bring her husband to America.

Special Weather Statement
Sunny Currently:
Sunny
33°F
Some sun, then clouds Today:
Some sun, then clouds
High: 31°F / Low: 13°F
Rather cloudy and breezy Tomorrow:
Rather cloudy and breezy
High: 20°F / Low: 9°F
Complete Information
Weather Radar
Livingston Area Events

Submit an Event

Click any event below for more details.

Thursday, February 2 Groundhog Day

Thursday, February 2 Information On High Risk Behaviors

Thursday, February 2 Encore Music Theatre presents Noises Off!

Friday, February 3 Bistro 415 Pre-game Tailgate

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Friday, February 3 The Acoustic Cafe

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Friday, February 3 Meditation

Friday, February 3 American Legion Fish Fry

Friday, February 3 CTH's Production of The Wisdom of Eve

Saturday, February 4 Community Connect

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Saturday, February 4 Howell Lunar New Year Festival

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

Saturday, February 4 White Steeple Stage

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Saturday, February 4 Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk

Sunday, February 5 Turkey Shoot

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

Tuesday, February 7 Sweetheart Dances - Mother/Son

Wednesday, February 8 Embroiderers' Guild of America Meeting

Wednesday, February 8 Sweetheart Dance-Daddy/Daughter

Wednesday, February 8 Pizza Night at Howell American Legion

Thursday, February 9 Sweetheart Dance Daddy/Daughter

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Friday, February 10 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

Friday, February 10 Putnam County Spelling Bee – Dinner Theater

Friday, February 10 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Brighton District Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Fowlerville Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Howell Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Pinckney Library

Friday, February 10 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Friday, February 10 American Legion Fish Fry

Friday, February 10 Events at Hartland Library

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Saturday, February 11 Vallentine Dinner at Opera House

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Saturday, February 11 Benefit for Ben and Carol Albin

Saturday, February 11 Chicken and Biscuit Supper

Saturday, February 11 Howell Highlander Robotics Quartermania Fundraiser

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

Sunday, February 12 Valentine's Breakfast

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Sunday, February 12 All You Can Eat Breakfast

Sunday, February 12 Snowman Tea

Tuesday, February 14 Free Wedding Day

Tuesday, February 14 Civil War Round Table - Music of the Civil War

Wednesday, February 15 Project Opiate Presents a Parents Perspective

Thursday, February 16 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Friday, February 17 Soup Supper Fundraiser

Friday, February 17 Meditation

Friday, February 17 4-H Horse Leaders Glo Bowl

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Saturday, February 18 Walk for Warmth

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Saturday, February 18 Cooling Neckties for Military Personnel

Saturday, February 18 Snowfest

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

Saturday, February 18 Diammonds and Spurs Gala to Benefit Veterans

Sunday, February 19 Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon

Monday, February 20 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Thursday, February 23 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Thursday, February 23 Fashion Show to Benefit LACASA

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

Friday, February 24 CTH auditions for Spitfire Grill

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

Saturday, February 25 Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Howell Ed Foundation Gala

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department Dinner

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Sunday, February 26 Livingston County Concert Band Winter Concert

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Tuesday, February 28 American Legion Broasted Chicken Dinner

Thursday, March 2 Bowl for Kids Sake

Thursday, March 2 Heart for Giving Fundraiser Dinner

Friday, March 3 Lenten Fish Fry

Saturday, March 4 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Sunday, March 5 Euchre Tournament

Saturday, March 11 Hockey Night in Brighton

Saturday, March 11 Brighton Antique Show

Saturday, March 11 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, March 18 Mom to Mom Sale

Saturday, March 18 Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competition

Saturday, March 18 Wild Game Dinner

Saturday, April 1 Fur Ball

