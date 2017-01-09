Listen to win this Zeghani diamond & white gold ring valued at $2025 from Cooper and Binkley Jewelers
Brighton Woman Killed In Genoa Township Crash

Deputies were called out at approximately 9:20pm Sunday to the intersection of Golf Club Road and Hughes Road in Genoa Township for a two vehicle crash.

Read Full Article

State Police Investigate Fatal Snowmobile Crash

State Police from the Brighton Post were called to the Woodland Lake crash at 4:08pm Sunday. Read Full Article
 
Group Of Local Women Choose The Torch As Final 2016 Donation Winners

The Torch and Torch 180 were the December winners of the quarterly gathering of 100 Women Who Care About Livingston County. Read Full Article
 
Prospective Designers Sought For Runway Repurposed

Registration for the competition is being held today and Tuesday from 4-8pm at The Howell Opera House. Read Full Article
 
Tyrone Township Family Loses House & Pets In Weekend Fire

While the family made it out safely, their seven dogs did not and were killed in the fire. Read Full Article
 
Construction Continues On US-23 "Flex Route" System

M-DOT crews are busy with preliminary work along the US-23 corridor and getting things prepped for the spring, when the project will get into full swing.
Read Full Article
 
Dishwasher Enters Plea In Restaurant Baseball Bat Attack

23-year-old Timothy Borg was accused of holding the victim as he was attacked with a baseball bat. Read Full Article
 
City of South Lyon Approves 5-Year Master Plan

South Lyon City Manager Lynne Ladner says the hope is that they will attract more retail business to the downtown. Read Full Article
 
Highland Man Admits To Attempting To Rob Local Bank

A plea has been entered by a man who authorities say they caught before he could rob the Fifth Third Bank in Brighton Township. Read Full Article
 
Livingston County Local Sports

Hartland's Corey Cavanaugh Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

DETROIT (AP) - Massive sinkholes in Michigan and Pennsylvania in recent weeks underscore an often overlooked aspect of the nation's aging infrastructure lurking underground. Sinkholes in streets in Fraser, Michigan, and Bethlehem and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have disrupted lives, and swallowed or threatened to take houses and vehicles.

DETROIT (AP) - Victims are calling for a long prison sentence for a Detroit-area doctor who performed poor or unnecessary spinal surgeries in California and Michigan. A judge heard tearful pleas from former patients Monday in Detroit federal court. Some of Dr. Aria Sabit's (SAB'-it) victims entered court with canes. One woman was in a wheelchair. Sabit pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud. He admits hurting patients and cheating insurers with his work.

DETROIT (AP) - A village of nine Quonset huts is emerging in an area between two Detroit neighborhoods. The Detroit News reports that Philip Kafka, a New York City investor who began buying vacant buildings and lots in the city five years ago, is starting to overhaul the blight into developments to help transform the area. The Detroit Free Press reports that Kafka's own Detroit home is one of the sloped, steel huts. He says Detroit residents want this form of sustainable, affordable housing.

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors' product development chief says the automaker makes decisions on where to build vehicles up to five years in advance. Mark Reuss said GM has invested billions in the US since the 2008 downturn.

Winter Weather Advisory
Cloudy Currently:
Cloudy
26°F
Mostly cloudy Today:
Mostly cloudy
High: 27°F / Low: 21°F
Snow and ice, then rain Tomorrow:
Snow and ice, then rain
High: 41°F / Low: 23°F
Complete Information
Weather Radar
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
Trump, McCain weigh in on Meryl Streep's Globes speech
Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role
Airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance
Syria's Assad ready to 'negotiate everything' with rebels
Markets
DJIA
3:07PM ESTDow Jones
19,908.68 (-55.12)
3:22PM ESTS&P 500
2,270.94 (-6.04)
3:22PM ESTNasdaq
5,536.82 (+15.76)
Livingston Area Events

Submit an Event

Click any event below for more details.

Tuesday, January 10 Scrap Metal Drive/Habitat for Humanity

Tuesday, January 10 Nominations Sought for Women's History Roll of Honor

Friday, January 13 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Friday, January 13 Events at Hartland Library

Friday, January 13 Eagle Idol

Friday, January 13 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Friday, January 13 Acoustic Cafe

Friday, January 13 Events at Fowlerville Library

Friday, January 13 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Friday, January 13 Events at Pinckney Library

Friday, January 13 Events at Howell Library

Friday, January 13 Events at Brighton District Library

Saturday, January 14 BlackLight Dance

Saturday, January 14 Comedy Show

Saturday, January 14 White Steeple Stage Acoustic Concerts

Saturday, January 14 Movie Night

Saturday, January 14 Chili Cook-Off & Euchre Tournament

Sunday, January 15 Rubber Ducky Day

Sunday, January 15 Dine to Donate

Monday, January 16 Representative Lana Theis In-District Coffee Hours

Monday, January 16 Foster Parent Informational Meeting

Monday, January 16 NAMI Family to Family Education Program

Wednesday, January 18 Caregiver Support Group-Dementia Specific

Thursday, January 19 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Thursday, January 19 LAHRA - Leadership is a Marathon

Friday, January 20 Grand Opening of The Hive-Howell Teen Center

Friday, January 20 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Friday, January 20 Dream Big Breakfast

Friday, January 20 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Saturday, January 21 Snowfest

Saturday, January 21 Stand Up Comedy at BCPA

Sunday, January 22 Bottles, Brushes, and Birds

Sunday, January 22 Winter Marketplace

Wednesday, January 25 Euchre Tournament

Thursday, January 26 Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Friday, January 27 Owl Night

Saturday, January 28 4-H New and Used Horse Tack Sale

Saturday, January 28 Livingston County Polar Plunge

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

