Livingston County Special Olympics Benefits from Chilly Plunge

Costume clad adventurers joined together Saturday for a charity event that helps raise money to support Special Olympians in Livingston County.

December Jobless Rates Decline in Livingston County

December jobless rates edged upward in nearly all of Michigan’s regional labor markets, while Livingston County’s actually dropped. Read Full Article
 
Deadline Approaching For Nominations To Women's History Roll Of Honor

The Roll of Honor serves to bring awareness to the general public about the contributions women have made over the years to society. Read Full Article
 
Brighton Area Fire Dept. Metes Out Annual Honors

The Brighton Area Fire Dept. announced the Firefighter of the Year at the annual Awards and Promotions program held Friday night at the Brighton Performing Arts Center. Read Full Article
 
Highland Man Who Planned To Rob Local Bank Is Sentenced

Sentencing has been handed down to a Highland Township man who admitted he planned to rob the Fifth Third Bank in Brighton Township. Read Full Article
 
Special Olympians Get Their Opportunity On The Hardwood

The program is designed to obtain for students with disabilities the dignity and respect they deserve. Read Full Article
 
Tax Donations Will Help Keep Local Children Safe

Local residents can be a part of keeping children in Livingston County safe by simply adding a checkmark on their tax return forms. Read Full Article
 
City of Howell Exploring Replacement Property For Old Lucy Road Park

The City of Howell is evaluating potential replacement parkland or property to resolve issues related to the state and future grant funding.
Pro-Obamacare Protest Planned At Congressman Bishop's Office

Protestors will gather outside Bishop's Brighton office on Monday at 2pm to demonstrate their “discontent" on his position in support of a repeal. Read Full Article
 
Livingston County Made Money From Presidential Recount

The extra funds will be put into the county’s general fund and used for general expenses. Read Full Article
 
Pinckney Community Schools Plans Senior Survivor Fundraising Event

An organization that helps students with debilitating illnesses will benefit from a fundraising event at Pinckney High School. Read Full Article
 
Longtime Volunteer & Community Supporter Named Citizen of the Year

Patti Griffith contributes her time to a variety of local organizations, including the Howell Rotary Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters & Community Connect. Read Full Article
 
Vaupel To Chair House Health Policy Committee

Vaupel says as chair of the committee he will be responsible for deciding when bills will be heard and help lawmakers and the public understand issues. Read Full Article
 
MDOT Announces Weekend Lane Closures On US-23

Single lane closures in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties begin tonight. Read Full Article
 
Howell Schools Warn Parents Of Reported Stranger Danger Incident

A group of students were approached Thursday afternoon by two men in a red and gold minivan near their bus stop in the Brighton Village Community. Read Full Article
 
Howell School Board Members Receive Training

Board President Mike Yenshaw says the training is offered periodically and was especially helpful this year. Read Full Article
 
Pinckney Community Schools To Add Co-Taught Teaching Model

In one local school district students with special needs will have more teacher support in the fall. Read Full Article
 
Livingston County Local Sports

Friday's Roundup

Boys Basketball
Howell 53, Milford 51
Fowlerville 55 Eaton Rapids 51
Grand Blanc 49, Brighton 46 FINAL
Pinckney 38, Hartland 36, OT
Webberville 72, Morrice 40
Walled Lake Northern 41, Lakeland 32
Lansing Catholic 76, Williamston 72
South Lyon East 32, Livonia Stevenson 55
Northville 60, South Lyon 31
Swartz Creek 63, Fenton 60
Holly 63, Linden 46
Stockbridge 38, Perry 30
Dexter 57, Adrian 52

Girls Basketball
Brighton 36, Grand Blanc 21
Howell 57, Milford 31
Hartland 56, Pinckney 27
Eaton Rapids 60, Fowlerville 53, OT
Morrice 46, Webberville 16
Stockbridge 44, Perry 37
Holly 39, Linden 31
Fenton 67, Swartz Creek 55
Williamston 68,Lansing Catholic 38
Dexter 54, Adrian 36
Walled Lake Northern 32, Lakeland 23
South Lyon East 4, Livonia Stevenson 34
 

Hartland's Jed Pietila Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A civil rights group is urging President Donald Trump to stand up "for all Americans, regardless of their faith." Rula Aoun is director of the Dearborn, Michigan-based Arab-American Civil Rights League. She says the organization "will lock elbows with all other civil rights groups and lovers of freedom" to protest the president's sweeping immigration order that includes temporarily barring citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan's civil rights chief is condemning President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, saying the president's executive order "hurts us all." Agustin Arbulu is director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. He says he's encouraged by a federal judge's emergency order issued Saturday that's temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting people from seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the president's travel ban.

DETROIT (AP) - The first woman elected to lead the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity in its more than 50 years will be sworn in during an installation service. A public ceremony for the Rev. Deedee Coleman is scheduled Sunday at Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church where she is pastor.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - Eaton County has been dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a teenager fatally shot nearly two years ago by a sheriff's deputy. Attorneys for Deven Guilford's family filed paperwork Friday agreeing to dismiss the county from their suit. Eaton County Sgt. Jonathan Frost is now the sole defendant. He fatally shot the 17-year-old Guilford in February 2015 after struggling with him during a traffic stop.

Special Weather Statement
Flurries Currently:
Flurries
25°F
Some snow; storm total 1-3" Tonight:
Some snow; storm total 1-3"
Low: 15°F
Some sun, then clouds Tomorrow:
Some sun, then clouds
High: 26°F / Low: 22°F
Complete Information
Weather Radar
Livingston Area Events

Submit an Event

Click any event below for more details.

Friday, January 27 Acoustic Cafe

Friday, January 27 Owl Night

Friday, January 27 Dorothy in Wonderland

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Friday, January 27 The Acoustic Cafe

Saturday, January 28 Spaghetti Dinner

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

Saturday, January 28 Livingston County Polar Plunge

Saturday, January 28 4-H New and Used Horse Tack Sale

Saturday, January 28 Breakfast with Mickey & Friends

Sunday, January 29 K of C Freethrow Contest

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Tuesday, January 31 Conservation District Annual Meeting

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Hartland Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Fowlerville Library

Tuesday, January 31 When Children Grieve Workshop

Tuesday, January 31 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Tuesday, January 31 Livingston Fine Art Association Meeting

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Pinckney Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Howell Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Brighton District Library

Thursday, February 2 Groundhog Day

Thursday, February 2 Information On High Risk Behaviors

Thursday, February 2 Encore Music Theatre presents Noises Off!

Friday, February 3 Bistro 415 Pre-game Tailgate

Friday, February 3 Meditation

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Friday, February 3 American Legion Fish Fry

Friday, February 3 CTH's Production of The Wisdom of Eve

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Saturday, February 4 Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Saturday, February 4 Community Connect

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

Tuesday, February 7 Sweetheart Dances - Mother/Son

Wednesday, February 8 Pizza Night at Howell American Legion

Wednesday, February 8 Sweetheart Dance-Daddy/Daughter

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Thursday, February 9 Sweetheart Dance Daddy/Daughter

Friday, February 10 American Legion Fish Fry

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

Saturday, February 11 Benefit for Ben and Carol Albin

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

Saturday, February 11 Howell Highlander Robotics Quartermania Fundraiser

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Sunday, February 12 Valentine's Breakfast

Sunday, February 12 All You Can Eat Breakfast

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

Sunday, February 12 Snowman Tea

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Tuesday, February 14 Civil War Round Table - Music of the Civil War

Tuesday, February 14 Free Wedding Day

Thursday, February 16 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Friday, February 17 Soup Supper Fundraiser

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Friday, February 17 Meditation

Saturday, February 18 Cooling Neckties for Military Personnel

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Saturday, February 18 Snowfest

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

Saturday, February 18 Diammonds and Spurs Gala to Benefit Veterans

Sunday, February 19 Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon

Monday, February 20 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Thursday, February 23 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Friday, February 24 Fish Fry

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Howell Ed Foundation Gala

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department Dinner

Saturday, February 25 Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Sunday, February 26 Livingston County Concert Band Winter Concert

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Tuesday, February 28 American Legion Broasted Chicken Dinner

Thursday, March 2 Bowl for Kids Sake

Saturday, March 4 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Sunday, March 5 Euchre Tournament

Saturday, March 11 Brighton Antique Show

Saturday, March 11 Hockey Night in Brighton

Saturday, March 11 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, March 18 Wild Game Dinner

Saturday, March 18 Mom to Mom Sale

Saturday, March 18 Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competition

Saturday, April 1 Fur Ball

