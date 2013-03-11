Listen to win this Zeghani diamond & white gold ring valued at $2025 from Cooper and Binkley Jewelers
WHMI News
Mike & Jon
Howell DDA Pursing Grant That Would Transform State Street

Among the possible changes are converting Street Street into a two-way street from its current one-way configuration.

New Voting Equipment Coming To Livinsgton County

New Voting Equipment Coming To Livinsgton County

MDOT Announces US-23 Closures

MDOT Announces US-23 Closures

Local Foster Children And Families Beneficiaries Of Upcoming Fundraiser

Local Foster Children And Families Beneficiaries Of Upcoming Fundraiser

Sentencing Delayed For Teen Charged In School Shooting Plot

Sentencing Delayed For Teen Charged In School Shooting Plot

Public Hearing Set For Apartment Rezoning In Howell Township

Public Hearing Set For Apartment Rezoning In Howell Township

Hamburg Township Sets Annual Joint Meeting For Feb. 15th

Hamburg Township Sets Annual Joint Meeting For Feb. 15th

Putnam Twp. Declines Support For County Transportation Authority

Putnam Twp. Declines Support For County Transportation Authority

March Embezzlement Trial Set For Former County Employee

March Embezzlement Trial Set For Former County Employee

Brighton School Board Votes Against Cutting Trees

Brighton School Board Votes Against Cutting Trees

New 911 Technologies Focused On Providing Assistance Faster

New 911 Technologies Focused On Providing Assistance Faster

Registration For Dragon Run 5K Is Open

Registration For Dragon Run 5K Is Open

Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Amtrak Train

Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Amtrak Train

County Seeking Increase In Fees To House And Transport Federal Inmates

County Seeking Increase In Fees To House And Transport Federal Inmates

Redevelopment Plan Proposed For Historic Union Block In Linden

Redevelopment Plan Proposed For Historic Union Block In Linden

Comedy Fundraiser Being Held To Benefit St. Patrick's Day Parade

Comedy Fundraiser Being Held To Benefit St. Patrick's Day Parade

Annual Event To Serve As "One Stop Shop" For Needed Services

Annual Event To Serve As "One Stop Shop" For Needed Services

Thursday's Local Roundup

Hartland's Jed Pietila Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from Detroit Edison in a dispute over firefighting fees charged by a Lapeer County township. Detroit Edison, which is part of Detroit-based DTE Energy, had refused to pay roughly $60,000 charged by Mayfield Township for 25 fire runs over a two-year period.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Happy 180th birthday to Michigan. A birthday celebration takes place on Thursday, the anniversary of Michigan's admission into the Union on Jan. 26, 1837. Gov. Rick Snyder, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, Attorney General Bill Schuette and other top elected state officials are holding a ceremony in the Capitol building in Lansing.

DETROIT (AP) - The Civic Optimist Club of Detroit is seeking students younger than 18 to take part in a local essay contest. Organizers say essays will be judged based on the theme: "Chasing Optimism in the Face of Challenges." The top prize winner will compete at the district level for college scholarships. The deadline is Feb. 12.

DETROIT (AP) - An installation will be held for recently elected officers and executive committee members of the Detroit Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The ceremony is scheduled Thursday evening at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The civil rights organization says branch president the Rev. Wendell Anthony will receive the oath of office from Mayor Mike Duggan.

Trump's immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
All-Williams final set at Australian Open; Venus, Serena win
Congressional Republicans prepare to hear from Trump
Thursday, January 26 Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Friday, January 27 Owl Night

Friday, January 27 The Acoustic Cafe

Friday, January 27 Dorothy in Wonderland

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

Saturday, January 28 Spaghetti Dinner

Saturday, January 28 Breakfast with Mickey & Friends

Saturday, January 28 4-H New and Used Horse Tack Sale

Saturday, January 28 Livingston County Polar Plunge

Sunday, January 29 K of C Freethrow Contest

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Tuesday, January 31 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Fowlerville Library

Tuesday, January 31 Livingston Fine Art Association Meeting

Tuesday, January 31 Conservation District Annual Meeting

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Tuesday, January 31 When Children Grieve Workshop

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Hartland Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Pinckney Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Howell Library

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Brighton District Library

Thursday, February 2 Encore Music Theatre presents Noises Off!

Thursday, February 2 Information On High Risk Behaviors

Friday, February 3 American Legion Fish Fry

Friday, February 3 Meditation

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Friday, February 3 Bistro 415 Pre-game Tailgate

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Saturday, February 4 Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, February 4 Community Connect

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

Tuesday, February 7 Sweetheart Dances - Mother/Son

Wednesday, February 8 Sweetheart Dance-Daddy/Daughter

Thursday, February 9 Sweetheart Dance Daddy/Daughter

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Saturday, February 11 Benefit for Ben and Carol Albin

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

Sunday, February 12 Snowman Tea

Thursday, February 16 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Friday, February 17 Soup Supper Fundraiser

Saturday, February 18 Snowfest

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Saturday, February 18 Diammonds and Spurs Gala to Benefit Veterans

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

Sunday, February 19 Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon

Monday, February 20 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Thursday, February 23 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department Dinner

Saturday, February 25 Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Howell Ed Foundation Gala

Sunday, February 26 Livingston County Concert Band Winter Concert

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Tuesday, February 28 American Legion Broasted Chicken Dinner

Thursday, March 2 Bowl for Kids Sake

Saturday, March 4 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Sunday, March 5 Euchre Tournament

Saturday, March 11 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, March 18 Wild Game Dinner

Saturday, March 18 Mom to Mom Sale

Saturday, April 1 Fur Ball

