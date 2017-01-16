Listen to win this Zeghani diamond & white gold ring valued at $2025 from Cooper and Binkley Jewelers
WHMI News
Mike & Jon
The Morning Crew
Workplace of the Day
Win lunch for your office! Roofers Local 70 won 01/13
Roofers Local 70 won 01/13
Brighton Business Cornerstone Bernie Corrigan Passes Away At 83

Corrigan began the family business in 1958 with a gas station and through the years grew it into the Corrigan Oil Company.

Read Full Article

Brighton Police Chief Tom Wightman To Retire

Brighton Police Chief Tom Wightman To Retire

The top cop in Brighton is retiring after a decorated career.
Read Full Article
 
Project Opiate To Present "A Parent's Perspective" During February Event

Project Opiate To Present "A Parent's Perspective" During February Event

An event in February aims to help the community come together, reduce stigma associated with opiate addiction and bring hope to others. Read Full Article
 
Flu Activity Appears Average In Livingston County, Up Statewide

Flu Activity Appears Average In Livingston County, Up Statewide

State and local health officials are recommending that residents receive the annual flu vaccine as activity increases. Read Full Article
 
Northfield Community Park Master Plan Public Workshop Tuesday

Northfield Community Park Master Plan Public Workshop Tuesday

The future of downtown Whitmore Lake is the focus of a public workshop early next week.
Read Full Article
 
Brighton Man Found Unconscious in House Fire

Brighton Man Found Unconscious in House Fire

Brighton fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in the 800 block of Fairway Trails that injured a man and his wife. Read Full Article
 
Brighton Area Schools Finances Continue to Improve

Brighton Area Schools Finances Continue to Improve

The Brighton Area School District expects to be able to add another $2 million to its fund equity by the end of the current fiscal year. Read Full Article
 
Brighton High School Marching Band Takes Top Honors At Outback Bowl

Brighton High School Marching Band Takes Top Honors At Outback Bowl

The Board of Education was informed that the BHS Marching Band won first place in two categories. Read Full Article
 
Volunteers Sought For Event To Stock Salvation Army Pantry

Volunteers Sought For Event To Stock Salvation Army Pantry

Gleaners Community Food Bank and a local grocery store are coming together after the holidays to help stock the Salvation Army of Livingston County's Food Pantry.
Read Full Article
 
Lansing Woman Sentenced In Local Retail Fraud Case

Lansing Woman Sentenced In Local Retail Fraud Case

17-year-old Torrian Alicea was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which will expunge her record if she successfully completes probation. Read Full Article
 
Livingston County Local Sports

Friday's Roundup

High School Basketball Scores

BOY'S

Williamston 75, Fowlerville 54
Brighton 47, Hartland 44
Chelsea 48, Dexter 41
Milford 69, Grand Blanc 41
Lakeland 46, Waterford Mott 36
Howell 56, Pinckney 38
Salem 72, Fenton 51
Lansing Christian 49, Stockbridge 40
Linden 64, Swartz Creek 45
Webberville 55, Byron 49

GIRL'S

Fenton 47, Holly 32
Stockbridge 68 Lansing Christian 46
Swarts Creek 52, Linden 41
Hartland 43, Brighton 36
Howell 65, Pinckney 40
Milford 56, Grand Blanc 48
Williamston 62, Fowlerville 33
Chelsea 49, Dexter 29
Sand Creek 51, Whitmore Lake 19
Waterford Mott 43, White Lake Lakeland 33
Byron 83, Webberville 43
 

Hartland's Corey Cavanaugh Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Michigan Headlines

DETROIT (AP) - Bicyclists in Detroit are marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day by pedaling to sites connected to a historic visit the civil rights leader made to the city. More than 200 bicyclists have registered for the free 10-mile ride, which will take in such sites as Cobo Arena in downtown Detroit.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week. The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. The lowest average price was about $2.30 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.52 in the Marquette area.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Parts of northern Michigan are getting $1.3 million to help end youth homelessness. The funding is part of $33 million being awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to support a coordinated response to the problem. In Michigan, the money is going to Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau counties in the northwestern Lower Peninsula.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - A federal report lists upgrading the Soo Locks shipping complex among 40 proposed infrastructure projects nationwide that would give the economy a significant boost. The locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, enable vessels to move between Lake Superior and the other Great Lakes. But just one of the locks is large enough for most ships in the modern fleet. If it were disabled, industries such as steelmaking would run short of raw materials.

Livingston Area Events

Submit an Event

Click any event below for more details.

Monday, January 16 Foster Parent Informational Meeting

Monday, January 16 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Monday, January 16 NAMI Family to Family Education Program

Wednesday, January 18 Caregiver Support Group-Dementia Specific

Thursday, January 19 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Thursday, January 19 LAHRA - Leadership is a Marathon

Friday, January 20 Acoustic Cafe

Friday, January 20 Dream Big Breakfast

Friday, January 20 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Friday, January 20 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Friday, January 20 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Friday, January 20 Events at Fowlerville Library

Friday, January 20 Soup Supper Fundraiser

Friday, January 20 Grand Opening of The Hive-Howell Teen Center

Friday, January 20 Events at Hartland Library

Friday, January 20 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Friday, January 20 Events at Brighton District Library

Friday, January 20 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Friday, January 20 Events at Howell Library

Friday, January 20 Events at Pinckney Library

Saturday, January 21 Snowfest

Saturday, January 21 Stand Up Comedy at BCPA

Saturday, January 21 White Steeple Stage Acoustic Concerts

Saturday, January 21 Mom to Mom Sale

Sunday, January 22 WCTH Radio Show

Sunday, January 22 Pancake Berakfst

Sunday, January 22 Bottles, Brushes, and Birds

Sunday, January 22 Winter Marketplace

Wednesday, January 25 Euchre Tournament

Thursday, January 26 Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation

Friday, January 27 Owl Night

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

Saturday, January 28 Livingston County Polar Plunge

Saturday, January 28 Breakfast with Mickey & Friends

Saturday, January 28 4-H New and Used Horse Tack Sale

Sunday, January 29 K of C Freethrow Contest

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

Tuesday, January 31 When Children Grieve Workshop

Tuesday, January 31 Livingston Fine Art Association Meeting

Thursday, February 2 Encore

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department's Annual Spaghetti Dinner

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

