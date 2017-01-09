Click any event below for more details.

Tuesday, January 10 Scrap Metal Drive/Habitat for Humanity

A month long scrap metal drive benefiting Livingston County Habitat for Humanity wil run through the 31st. Bring in your copper, aluminum, brass and ferrous metals to the back donation drop off door. A volunteer will guide you through the donation process. Also accepted are strings of Christmas lights, power cords and coax cable. For more information, contact Karla Macelli at 810-220-9986 ext 14 or development@livingstonhabitat.org.

Tuesday, January 10 Nominations Sought for Women's History Roll of Honor

Nominations are being sought for the 2017 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor. The Roll of Honor serves to bring awareness to the general public about the contributions women have made over the years to society. Nominations are due by January 31st. A committee meeting will be held in February where the advisory council will discuss each nominee and then hold a vote. The 2017 honorees will be announced in March as a part of National Women’s History Month. Nomination forms can be found at the Brighton District Library, Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce or Brighton Area Schools. Forms can also be found at the Brighton Library’s website. Any questions may be directed to Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor, c/o Brighton District Library, 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116, telephone: 810-229-2149, or email BrightonWomensHistory@gmail.com.

Friday, January 13 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Web Link: http://www.ssldl.info/ There are several free works shops and events at the Salem-South Lyon District Library every month. For more information or visit their website.

Friday, January 13 Events at Hartland Library

Web Link: http://www.cromaine.org There are several free works shops and events at the Hartland Cromaine District Library every month. Call 810-632-5200 for more information or visit the website.

Friday, January 13 Eagle Idol

The Kareoke contest run for 3 weeks, the 4th week they will announce the winner. Cash prizes for top 3. It is open to the public at Howell Eagles, 141 Schroeder Park Drive, Howell. Friday starting at 9pm Sponsored by Mary's chicken.

Friday, January 13 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Web Link: http://www.hamburglibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Hamburg Twp. Library every month. Call 810-231-1771 for more information or visit the website.

Friday, January 13 Acoustic Cafe

Web Link: http://www.howelloperahouse.com/ The Acoustic Cafe Friday, January 13th 7:30pm with Younce Guitar Duo, a celebrated father and son instrumental duo. The indoor concert series runs every Friday through March 10th. General admission is $8, doors open at 7pm.

Friday, January 13 Events at Fowlerville Library

Web Link: http://www.fowlervillelibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Fowlerville Library every month. Call 517-223-9089 for more information or visit their website.

Friday, January 13 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Web Link: http://www.ntal.org/ There are many free events every month at the Northfield Township Area Library. For more information call 734-449-0066 or visit the website.

Friday, January 13 Events at Pinckney Library

Web Link: http://pinckneylibrary.org/ The Pinckney Library offers a variety of classes and events for all ages! Don't miss the BIG READ Program! Visit the website for details.

Friday, January 13 Events at Howell Library

Web Link: http://www.howelllibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Howell Library every month. Call 517-546-0720 for more information or visit their website.

Friday, January 13 Events at Brighton District Library

Web Link: http://www.brightonlibrary.info/ There are several free works shops and events at the Brighton District Library every month. Call 810-229-6571 for more information or visit the website.

Saturday, January 14 BlackLight Dance

The Dance Project is hosting it's 7th annual BlackLight Dance that includes demos and swing dance lessons, for grade 7 and up. Fluorescent decorations and white outfits will *POP* at this event, attended annually by 250+ students from over 50 area private, public and home schools statewide. Glo-snacks & -drinks will be provided. Admission is $10 per person at the door. January 14th, at Highland United Methodist Church. 680 W. Livingston Rd., Highland.

Saturday, January 14 Comedy Show

The American Spirit Centre will host a comedy show on January 14th at 7pm. Kate Brindle opens the show with Norm Stulz as the headliner. Tickets are $20, munchies provided, cash bar, 50/50 drawings. For more information call 810-599-2153. All proceeds benefit Veterans building fund.

Saturday, January 14 White Steeple Stage Acoustic Concerts

Web Link: http://www.whitesteeplestage.com/ January 21st Annie & Rod Capps will perform. Main performances at 7:30pm at Community congregational Church in Pinnkcey. Visit the website for more information.

Saturday, January 14 Movie Night

Movie Night at Holy Spirit Church, 9565 Musch Rd, Brighton, will be on Saturday, January 14th from 5:15pm-8pm. Join them in the Activities Center to watch 'Restless Heart'. Pizza, pop corn and drinks will be served. A small donation for the food is appreciated.

Saturday, January 14 Chili Cook-Off & Euchre Tournament

Knights of Columbus #8605 of St Agnes Church in Fowlerville are hosting their annual event to help keep the heat on for local residents. Chili is served at 5:30pm. Euchre registration is at 6pm with card play beginning at 7pm. Chili dinner is $10/adult and $5/child under 12. Euchre is $10/person. More info call Nelson Cypher, 517-294-6366 or Todd Conti, 517-819-7330.

Sunday, January 15 Rubber Ducky Day

Grab your favorite ducky and head on over to the Howell Area Aquatic & Fitness Center for a fun-filled event celebrating the day the Rubber Duck was invented. Come swim with over 4000 rubber duckies in this quack-tacular event. Also be sure to join us upstairs for some fun ducky-related activities and crafts. The event is from 1-2:30, $5/person, $18 for a family of 4, additional family members $3 each.

Sunday, January 15 Dine to Donate

The Livingston County Spartans Textbook Scholarship Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Tony Sacco's in Hartland is January 15th. Be sure to inform your server you are dining to support this cause because Tony Sacco's will donate 20% of your food bill to the Scholarship Fund. The offer is available from noon-10pm and includes take our orders. For more info contact Linda Purchase at 517-294-2358/lpurch@comcast.net.

Monday, January 16 Representative Lana Theis In-District Coffee Hours

Residents of the 42nd district are welcome to join Representative Lana Theis at her monthly coffee hours on Monday, January 16th, from 7am-9am. Coffee hours are always held the third Monday of every month at Two Brothers Coffee & Brew located at 423 W. Main Street in downtown Brighton. If you have any questions or cannot attend but have thoughts and opinions you would like to share, please contact the office at 517-373-1784 or at LanaTheis@house.mi.gov.

Monday, January 16 Foster Parent Informational Meeting

Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC) is holding an orientation for persons interested in learning more about foster care. They meet the 3rd Monday of each month from 5pm–7pm. Call Carrie Gaffney today to reserve your spot at 517-545-5944 or for more information.

Monday, January 16 NAMI Family to Family Education Program

A free 12 week educational program for family caregivers of adult individuals with mental illness will begin January 16th and run every Monday thru April 3rd. Provides support and information about diagnoses, medications, treatment options, communication and problem solving skills and how to advocate for better treatment for your loved one. Resource/workbook included. sessions are 6:30pm–9pm at First United Methodist Church in Brighton. Class provided by NAMI of Livingston County. For more info or to register, call Karen at 517-546-7742.

Wednesday, January 18 Caregiver Support Group-Dementia Specific

Caregiver Support Group, Dementia Specific, meets every 3rd Wednesday of each month. The meeting is from 4:30p—6:30p at Be Our Guest Adult Day Service in Howell. Call 517-546-9910 for more information. Respite service is available; please pre-register if care is needed. A program of Livingston County Catholic Charities.

Thursday, January 19 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Please join FAN for the monthly public forum every third Thursday of the month at the New Hudson United Methodist Church 56730 Grand River Ave. New Hudson MI 48165 starting at 6:30pm. This months topic - Understanding Addiction-guest speaker Addiction Medicine Specialist Ashish Patel M.D. for further information contact cathy@swoakfanachc.org.

Thursday, January 19 LAHRA - Leadership is a Marathon

Web Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leadership-is-a-marat... Livingston Area Human Resources Association Presents: Leadership, like a marathon, is an endurance event. Matt Jones in his talk shares the characteristics of a R.E.A.L. leader and how you can apply them to become a leader of impact in your home, work, and society. Matt’s talk is based on his life experience of overcoming cancer when doctors did not think he would live, relearning how to walk, and completing marathons around the world. Combined with his experience is research conducted as a PhD student in Organizational Leadership. The event is at Crystal Gardens in Howell.

Friday, January 20 Grand Opening of The Hive-Howell Teen Center

The Grand Opening of The Hive, new Youth Services Center, is January 30th, right in downtown Howell on Walnut Street. The building will be open from 6pm-10pm for you to check out and our Teen Center director will be there to answer questions. Food and drinks will be provided.

Friday, January 20 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Fowlerville Farms, 941 S. Grand Ave. in Fowlerville. 4 to 5 p.m. at Kahuna Coffee, 1836 Old U.S. Highway 23 in Hartland. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at All Star Coney Island in Howell No appointments are necessary to attend.

Friday, January 20 Dream Big Breakfast

The Dream Big Breakfast allows Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County to thank their many outstanding mentors and supporters. The ceremony location is at Chemung Hills in Howell, tickets are $30 for individuals and $50 for a couple and can be purchased at Eventbrite or by calling the office at 517-546-1140.

Friday, January 20 Daddy/Daughter Dance

The Pinckney Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, January 20th, from 7pm-10pm. This will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road, south of M-36 in Pinckney. There will be a D.J. for dancing, snacks, refreshments and a photographer available for photos for sale, with the 1st photo free. Cost is $8 a person or $22 per family. Tickets are sold at the door. For more information, call 734-878-6902.

Saturday, January 21 Snowfest

Snowfest at the Howell Nature Center is January 21st from noon-4pm. Events include indoor & outdoor games, wildlife presentations and tours, zip lining, snowman building and much more. $8/child, $10/adult. Events are weather dependent. Pre-registration is required. Go to our events calendar on www.howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Saturday, January 21 Stand Up Comedy at BCPA

Web Link: http://brightonperformingarts.com/ Brighton Center for the Performing Arts presents Tom Cotter and Kerri Louise on Saturday, January 21st at 7:30pm. Tom Cotter’s high energy, rapid-fire style of comedy leaves audiences clutching their sides and rolling in the aisles. Recently, Tom became the first comedian to ever reach the finals of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”. He is joined by his beloved wife, Kerri Louise, who just filmed the hit, new, stand-up show “Gotham Live”. Purchase Tickets online or call 810-299-4130.

Sunday, January 22 Bottles, Brushes, and Birds

Paint and Pour style event is January 22nd at the Howell Nature Center. This BYOB 21 + adult-only event includes instruction from a talented artist, supplies for your own creation, and a live bird of prey model. $40/person and pre-registration is required. Go to www.howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Sunday, January 22 Winter Marketplace

The Sunday Howell Winter Marketplace is open to the public (free admission) two Sundays a month from 10am-2pm through April. Shop for a variety of products: arts and crafts, baked goods, fresh meat and eggs, cheese, honey, homemade dog treats, home gifts, seasonal produce, and much more offered by local vendors and artisans.

Wednesday, January 25 Euchre Tournament

Euchre Tournament at the Brighton Senior Center on Wednesday, January 25th at 10am. $7 advance registration and $8 at the door. Lunch included. Cash prizes. Register by phone at 810-299-3817 or in person at the Brighton Senior Center.

Thursday, January 26 Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation

The Howell Chamber's Annual Dinner recognizes and awards accomplishments in 2016 including the Citizen of the Year who is revealed at the end of the evening. The event begins at 6pm at Crystal Gardens. Visit howell.org for details and ticket information.

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Howell Commandry No. 28 Knights Templar will host a Pancake Supper at Howell Masonic Temple on January 27th from 5pm-8pm. Adults are $5, children are $3 & under 5 years old, free. The menu will include: pancakes, eggs, sausage, etc. with ice cream for dessert.

Friday, January 27 Owl Night

See a live owl presentation, take a night hike to call for owls, and learn how these creatures communicate. This program is recommended for Kindergarten and up. $7/child and $8/adult. Pre-registration is required. Go to www. howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Saturday, January 28 4-H New and Used Horse Tack Sale

Livingston County 4-H Horse Leaders are hosting a Tack Sale from 10am–2pm at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center. The public is invited to buy or sell. Vendor spaces are available starting at $20. For further information contact Paula at 517-404-4544 or email gustyacres@yahoo.com. Admission is free for shoppers. This fundraiser supports the Livingston County 4-H horse program.

Saturday, January 28 Livingston County Polar Plunge

Web Link: http://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/LivingstonP... The Livingston County Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at Brighton High School. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the pre-plunge party, registration, 50/50 raffle and family friendly activities. The parade of costumes and awards will begin at 1:30 p.m. This will take place in a large, warm gym setting with great food and fun activities for the family! The plunge will follow in the school's pond. There will be six award categories for the plunge.

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

The third annual Hartland Family Winterfest is on Saturday, January 28th from noon-7pm at Hartland Heritage Park on M-59 just west of Fenton Road. All events are free, including ice skating (with free ice skate rental), sledding, fireworks, ice bowling, tundra volleyball, bubble ball, ice carving demonstrations and face painting. For more information, visit HartlandWinterfest.com.

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

A 3 hour Continuing Competency training session for Builders and Maintenance & Alteration contractors as required by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for license renewal will take place at the Livingston County Building Department in Howell at 8 AM. Seating is limited. $45 for HBA members and $60 for non-members. To register email info@hbalc.com with your name, phone number, and company name. For questions or more information, call the HBA 810.227.6210.

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Web Link: https://africanchildrenschoir.com/ The African Children's Choir will perform February 3rd at Trinity Church, at 3355 Dunckel Rd, in Lansing. The performanc eis at 6:30pm, call 517-272-3820 for details.

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Web Link: https://www.clarashope.org/ Clara's Hope Orphan Care Ministry will hold the 2nd Annual Silent Auction at The Freedom Center in Fenton on February 3rd. Clara's Hope helps families achieve success in foster care and adoption. They provide training, an on call social worker, awareness for foster and adoption, financial assistance to families, train and connect volunteers to support foster and adoptive care. Visit the website for more information.

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

South Lyon Area Recreation Authority is hosting this event, it is held at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon. The cost $35/couple for residents and $45/couple for non residents. Ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, a corsage, cookies, punch and a special gift for each child. A photographer will also be on-site to take a special picture for you to take home, you must preregister. Please call 248-437-8105 to register or for more information.

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

American Legion Riders Chapter #419 Steak Dinner will be held February 4th, from 5pm-7:30pm at the Pinckney American Legion post home, 9807 Whitewood Rd., Pinckney. Dinner is $12, includes steak, baked potato, salad, roll, baked beans and dessert. For more information call 734-878-9522 or Karl at 734-476-6534.

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

The Brighton High School Dance Company present our annual dance show "The Magical World of Dance", on February 4th. Enjoy a Dance to Disney music as presented by Brighton High School Dance Company with guests including BHS acapella groups, The BHS Drum line, BHS's one and only twirler and Brighton studio dancers. The performance will be held at Brighton Center for the Performing Arts at BHS.

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Web Link: https://www.digitalsignup.com/Home.aspx?SoftwareID... There will be a Mother/Son Valentine's Dance at Scranton Middle School from 5-7pm. Enjoy dancing, prize baskets, candy guessing jars, goodies and photos. Register online or call 810-299-4130. $10/person, pre-registration deadline is February 1st.

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

On Sunday, February 5, 2017, St Mary’s Men’s Club in Pinckney is proudly sponsoring "Breakfast with PAWS" at the Parish, located south of M-36 at 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road in Putnam Township. Breakfast is served 8:30-11am and is a Free-Will Donation. ”PAWS, Detroit’s Favorite Mascot" joins us from 10-11am to get us pumped up for another great season of Detroit Tiger baseball. Proceeds from the event to help support our St Mary School. For further information contact Heather at the Parish Office 734-878-3161.

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

The Pinckney Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Mother Son Dance on February 10TH, from 7pm-10pm, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road, in Pinckney. There will be D.J. for dancing, snacks, refreshments, and a photographer available for photos for sale, with the first photo free. Cost is $8 per person or $22 per family. Tickets are sold at the door. For more information, call 734-878-6902.

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Web Link: http://midnightinthetropics.com/ Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club presents "Midnight in the Tropics" at Cleary University raising money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County, Reaching Higher, and The Connection Youth Services. The event includes dinner, entertainment, live and silent auctions. The fundraiser runs from 6pm-11pm. More information is available at the website.

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Web Link: http://www.grassrootsarts.org/ Runway Repurposed is February 12th at Crystal Gardens in Howell. All fashion designers at all levels can participate. Choose several pieces of donated clothing, and create a brand new outfit. The final outfits are showcased at a fashion show open to the public held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center on February 12th. Funds raised from this event will benefit the Howell Opera House, and the Grassroots Arts Initiative scholarship program. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RunwayRepurposed/ or visit the website below.

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

The first ever Valentine's event for adults at the Howel Nature Center is February 12th, 21 and over, 5pm-8pm will include wine and refreshments, trivia & couples' games with prizes, and some fascinating presentations about wild court-ship rituals & the nature of chocolate (with chocolate tasting). $30/person or $50/couple, pre-registration is required. Go to www.howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours: 2:30-3:30pm. at Fowlerville Farms, 941 S. Grand Ave. in Fowlerville. 4-5pm at Kahuna Coffee, 1836 Old U.S. Highway 23 in Hartland. 5:30-6:30pm at All Star Coney Island in Howell No appointments are necessary to attend.

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Web Link: http://brightonperformingarts.com/ It’s the 26th anniversary of the founding of The Raisin Pickers, the Manchester-based string band that’s cultivated a loyal following in with its deft mix of rustic Appalachian music, old time swing, bluegrass, and lately swamp driven Louisiana sounds. Tickets sre $18, $14 & $10. Groups of 10 or more get a 10% discount. Purchase tickets at online or call 810-299-4130.

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Liv. Co. Catholic Charities is interested in increasing the number of foster homes in our county to serve the growing number of children entering foster care. Currently there are not enough homes in our county to serve the increasing number of abused or neglected children in Livingston County. Do you have room in your heart and home for one more child? Join them on Monday, February 20th or any 3rd Monday of the month from 5pm-7pm at Catholic Charities located at 2020 E. Grand River #103, Howell. Call Michael Gackler at 517-545-5944 to reserve your spot today.

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Web Link: https://www.digitalsignup.com/Home.aspx?SoftwareID... Snowshoe Spectacular for ages 5 and over is is February 25th. Join Brighton Community Education and Heavner Canoe and for an unforgettable snowshoe hike around the beautiful winter landscapes at Brighton Recreation Area. This is an ideal outdoor adventure for the entire family. Adults $18/kids $9. Go cnline for more information or call 810-299-4130.

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser