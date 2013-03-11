Click any event below for more details.

Thursday, January 26 Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation

The Howell Chamber's Annual Dinner recognizes and awards accomplishments in 2016 including the Citizen of the Year who is revealed at the end of the evening. The event begins at 6pm at Crystal Gardens. Visit howell.org for details and ticket information.

Friday, January 27 Pancake Supper

Howell Commandry No. 28 Knights Templar will host a Pancake Supper at Howell Masonic Temple on January 27th from 5pm-8pm. Adults are $5, children are $3 & under 5 years old, free. The menu will include: pancakes, eggs, sausage, etc. with ice cream for dessert.

Friday, January 27 Owl Night

See a live owl presentation, take a night hike to call for owls, and learn how these creatures communicate. This program is recommended for Kindergarten and up. $7/child and $8/adult. Pre-registration is required. Go to www. howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Friday, January 27 The Acoustic Cafe

Web Link: http://www.howelloperahouse.com/ The Acoustic Cafe is Friday, January 27th, Julianne Ankley and the Rogues will perform. The indoor concert series runs every Friday through March 10th. General admission is $8, doors open at 7pm.

Friday, January 27 Dorothy in Wonderland

Back Alley Players are presenting Dorothy in Wonderland featuring students from Pinckney Pathfinder and navigator schools. Performances will be at the Jane Tasch Theater Pinckney on M-36. Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 1pm and 6pm. $10 a ticket, under 5 free.

Saturday, January 28 Hartland Family Winterfest

The third annual Hartland Family Winterfest is on Saturday, January 28th from noon-7pm at Hartland Heritage Park on M-59 just west of Fenton Road. All events are free, including ice skating (with free ice skate rental), sledding, fireworks, ice bowling, tundra volleyball, bubble ball, ice carving demonstrations and face painting. All Saints Lutheran Church will will serve as a warming station that day from 10am-6pm, a $1 Deli will be available in the church building, located just West of the park. For more information, visit HartlandWinterfest.com.

Saturday, January 28 Spaghetti Dinner

Iron Mustangs Livingston Co. annual spaghetti dinner at Masonic Temple Hall in Pinckney is from 5pm-8pm. A $10 donations will be asked at the door, 1/2 off for veterans. Children under 12 eat free.

Saturday, January 28 Breakfast with Mickey & Friends

Breakfast with Mickey and Friends is Saturday, January 28th at All Saints Lutheran Church in Hartland. Breakfast is served at 10:30am, and a crafts sale will be held. Pre-registration is required, the cost is $8 per person. Call 248-887-8060.

Saturday, January 28 4-H New and Used Horse Tack Sale

Livingston County 4-H Horse Leaders are hosting a Tack Sale from 10am–2pm at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center. The public is invited to buy or sell. Vendor spaces are available starting at $20. For further information contact Paula at 517-404-4544 or email gustyacres@yahoo.com. Admission is free for shoppers. This fundraiser supports the Livingston County 4-H horse program.

Saturday, January 28 Livingston County Polar Plunge

Web Link: http://www.firstgiving.com/polarplunge/LivingstonP... The Livingston County Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, January 28th at Brighton High School. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the pre-plunge party, registration, 50/50 raffle and family friendly activities. The parade of costumes and awards will begin at 1:30 p.m. This will take place in a large, warm gym setting with great food and fun activities for the family! The plunge will follow in the school's pond. There will be six award categories for the plunge.

Sunday, January 29 K of C Freethrow Contest

Come out and participate in the Knight of Columbus Free Throw Contest at St Joseph Church in South Lyon. Sunday, January 29th registration starts at 4:30pm, Sponsored by Father Edmund Battersby Council 7586.

Monday, January 30 Builder Continuing Competency Training

A 3 hour Continuing Competency training session for Builders and Maintenance & Alteration contractors as required by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for license renewal will take place at the Livingston County Building Department in Howell at 8 AM. Seating is limited. $45 for HBA members and $60 for non-members. To register email info@hbalc.com with your name, phone number, and company name. For questions or more information, call the HBA 810.227.6210.

Tuesday, January 31 Events Northfield Township Area Library

Web Link: http://www.ntal.org/ There are many free events every month at the Northfield Township Area Library. For more information call 734-449-0066 or visit the website.

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Fowlerville Library

Web Link: http://www.fowlervillelibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Fowlerville Library every month. Call 517-223-9089 for more information or visit their website.

Tuesday, January 31 Livingston Fine Art Association Meeting

Web Link: http://www.livingstonfineartassociation.com/ The Livingston Fine Art Association will meet Tuesday, January 31st. at the First Presbyterian Church, 323 W. Grand River, Howell. Doors open at 6:30, meeting begins at 7pm. There will be a speaker, a short business meeting, and a display and discussion of members work. Refreshments will be available.

Tuesday, January 31 Conservation District Annual Meeting

The Livingston Conservation District will hold their 2017 Annual Meeting on Tuesday, January 31st at 6:30pm at the Marion Township Hall, 2877 W. Coon Lake Rd, Howell. This event is open to all Livingston County residents. Dinner will be served at 7pm and a free will donation will be accepted to help cover the cost of the meal. A business meeting will follow dinner at which two Directors will be elected to the District Board. Learn about the activities of the District in 2016 and hear about upcoming programs in 2017. Questions? email the district at admin@livingstoncd.org or call at (517) 548-1553.

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Hamburg Twp. Library

Web Link: http://www.hamburglibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Hamburg Twp. Library every month. Call 810-231-1771 for more information or visit the website.

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Salem-South Lyon District Library

Web Link: http://www.ssldl.info/ There are several free works shops and events at the Salem-South Lyon District Library every month. For more information or visit their website.

Tuesday, January 31 When Children Grieve Workshop

When Children Grieve Workshop is Tuesday, January 31st, 6:30pm-8:30pm at St Paul’s Episcopal Church 200 W. St. Paul Street, Brighton. You will gain an understanding of how grief accumulates, the emotional, mental, and physical effects and how you can effectively support children of all ages. This 90 minute workshop, will be fast paced, interactive and provide time for Q&A. For more information Beth Notarius at 248-568-9564, or Beth@BethNotarius.com.

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Hartland Library

Web Link: http://www.cromaine.org There are several free works shops and events at the Hartland Cromaine District Library every month. Call 810-632-5200 for more information or visit the website.

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Pinckney Library

Web Link: http://pinckneylibrary.org/ The Pinckney Library offers a variety of classes and events for all ages! Don't miss the BIG READ Program! Visit the website for details.

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Howell Library

Web Link: http://www.howelllibrary.org/ There are several free works shops and events at the Howell Library every month. Call 517-546-0720 for more information or visit their website.

Tuesday, January 31 Events at Brighton District Library

Web Link: http://www.brightonlibrary.info/ There are several free works shops and events at the Brighton District Library every month. Call 810-229-6571 for more information or visit the website.

Thursday, February 2 Encore Music Theatre presents Noises Off!

Web Link: http://www.theencoretheatre.org/ The Encore Musical Theatre Company proudly presents “NOISES off!” showing from February 2nd-19th. Located on Broad Street in Dexter. Tickets are on sale now, visit the website for more information.

Thursday, February 2 Information On High Risk Behaviors

A special 2 hour presentation on High Risk Behaviors for high school students and their parents will be held February 2nd. The presentation will inform them about Teen Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. What to do, bad and good social apps and what is currently happening in our community will be presented. The event is hosted by LACASA and LIVINGSTON COUNTY ABOLITIONIST PROJECT(LCAP) to help protect our kids from predators and violence. From 7-9pm at Cornerstone Church, 9455 Hilton Road, Brighton and is free of charge. For further information, contact Brighton@map-mi.org.

Friday, February 3 American Legion Fish Fry

American Legion Famous Friday Fish Fry is 5pm-8pm. Cod, walleye, shrimp, scallops & wingdings. Adult meals $5 to $9.50. Children sre $3.50. American Legion Devereaux Post 141 is at M-59 and Grand River Howell. For more information call 517-546-2534.

Friday, February 3 Meditation

Enjoy meditation, no experience necessary. Every 1st and 3rd Friday from 7pm–8:30pm, at Community Unitarian Universalists in Brighton, at 3333 Old US 23.

Friday, February 3 Daddy Daughter Dance-An Evening in Paris

South Lyon Area Recreation Authority is hosting this event, it is held at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon. The cost $35/couple for residents and $45/couple for non residents. Ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, a corsage, cookies, punch and a special gift for each child. A photographer will also be on-site to take a special picture for you to take home, you must preregister. Please call 248-437-8105 to register or for more information.

Friday, February 3 The African Children's Choir

Web Link: https://africanchildrenschoir.com/ The African Children's Choir will perform February 3rd at Trinity Church, at 3355 Dunckel Rd, in Lansing. The performance is at 6:30pm, call 517-272-3820 or visit the website for details.

Friday, February 3 Clara's Hope Ministry Silent Auction

Web Link: https://www.clarashope.org/ Clara's Hope Orphan Care Ministry will hold the 2nd Annual Silent Auction at The Freedom Center in Fenton on February 3rd. Clara's Hope helps families achieve success in foster care and adoption. They provide training, an on call social worker, awareness for foster and adoption, financial assistance to families, train and connect volunteers to support foster and adoptive care. Visit the website for more information.

Friday, February 3 Bistro 415 Pre-game Tailgate

Web Link: http://www.howellrecreation.org/special-events-cal... The Howell Teen Center will be preparing delicious meals throughout the year. Enjoy Bistro 415, teens will prepare food for a pre-game tailgate at the Bennett Recreation Center, 925 W. Grand River in Howell. Cost: $7/person or $25 for a family of 4. All proceeds for this event go to help the Howell Teen Center in its mission to provide a safe and healthy environment for teens after school

Saturday, February 4 Chicken Dinner

Web Link: http://www.fowlervillefumc.org/ Fowlerville United Methodist Men will be hosting a Chicken Dinner with all the fix'ns, Saturday, February 4th from 5-7pm. The church is located at 201 S. Second St. in Fowlerville. Free will offering. Visit the website or call 517-223-8824 for details.

Saturday, February 4 The Magical World of Dance

The Brighton High School Dance Company present our annual dance show "The Magical World of Dance", on February 4th. Enjoy a Dance to Disney music as presented by Brighton High School Dance Company with guests including BHS acapella groups, The BHS Drum line, BHS's one and only twirler and Brighton studio dancers. The performance will be held at Brighton Center for the Performing Arts at BHS.

Saturday, February 4 Mother/Son Valentine's Dance

Web Link: https://www.digitalsignup.com/Home.aspx?SoftwareID... There will be a Mother/Son Valentine's Dance at Scranton Middle School from 5-7pm. Enjoy dancing, prize baskets, candy guessing jars, goodies and photos. Register online or call 810-299-4130. $10/person, pre-registration deadline is February 1st.

Saturday, February 4 Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk

Web Link: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Howell/HowellDragonR... The Dragon Run 5K Run/Walk returns to the grounds of Howell Public Schools Saturday, February 4th. The winter 5K race that covers the Howell Public School Grounds. The race steps off at 10am at Challenger Elementary, with prizes being awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each age category. $25 prior to January 31st, $30 beginning February 1st. Register online today.

Saturday, February 4 Community Connect

Livingston County's 10th Annual Community Connect offers free information, connections to free resources and services, including lunch, haircuts, legal assistance, health screenings, and fun children's activities. The event is hosted by the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee. Registration is not required. Hours are 9am-2pm, at Howell Parker Middle School on Wright Road in Howell.

Saturday, February 4 Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Church

Trivia Night at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Brighton is February 4th. Doors open at 6pm, games begin at 7pm. The game is a team effort of up to 8 people. Cost is $10 per person or $80 per table. Each table provides their own food for the evening. Please contact Holy Spirit School at 810-900-9050 for reservations or questions.

Saturday, February 4 American Legion Steak Dinner

American Legion Riders Chapter #419 Steak Dinner will be held February 4th, from 5pm-7:30pm at the Pinckney American Legion post home, 9807 Whitewood Rd., Pinckney. Dinner is $12, includes steak, baked potato, salad, roll, baked beans and dessert. For more information call 734-878-9522 or Karl at 734-476-6534.

Sunday, February 5 Howell Eagles Breakfast Buffet

The breakfast buffet is from 9am-1pm. Scrambled eggs, sausage patties/bacon, cheese hash browns, sausage gravy & biscuits, and more. Open to the public, $6 a person and children under 5 yrs are free. Located at 141 Schroeder Park Dr, Howell . Call 517-548-1630 for details.

Sunday, February 5 St Mary Breakfast with PAWS

On Sunday, February 5, 2017, St Mary’s Men’s Club in Pinckney is proudly sponsoring "Breakfast with PAWS" at the Parish, located south of M-36 at 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road in Putnam Township. Breakfast is served 8:30-11am and is a Free-Will Donation. ”PAWS, Detroit’s Favorite Mascot" joins us from 10-11am to get us pumped up for another great season of Detroit Tiger baseball. Proceeds from the event to help support our St Mary School. For further information contact Heather at the Parish Office 734-878-3161.

Tuesday, February 7 Sweetheart Dances - Mother/Son

Web Link: http://www.howellrecreation.org/special-events-cal... There will be a Mother/Son Dance on February 7th at Crystal Gardens in Howell from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Cost: $22/couple & $6 for each additional child. The ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, food, dessert, punch, and a small gift for each child. They will also have a photo booth. Visit the website, you must pre-register for this event.

Wednesday, February 8 Sweetheart Dance-Daddy/Daughter

Web Link: http://www.howellrecreation.org/special-events-cal... There will be a Daddy/Daughter Dance on February 8th at Crystal Gardens in Howell from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Cost: $22/couple & $6 for each additional child. The ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, food, dessert, punch, and a small gift for each child. They will also have a photo booth. Visit the website, you must pre-register for this event.

Thursday, February 9 Sweetheart Dance Daddy/Daughter

Web Link: http://www.howellrecreation.org/special-events-cal... There will be a Daddy/Daughter Dance on February 9th at Crystal Gardens in Howell from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Cost: $22/couple & $6 for each additional child. The ticket price includes a fun night of dancing, food, dessert, punch, and a small gift for each child. They will also have a photo booth. Visit the website, you must pre-register for this event.

Thursday, February 9 Casino Bus Trip for Senior Center

Brighton Senior Center trip to Greektown Casino on Thursday, February 9th. Bus departs the center at 9am and returns at 5pm. Receive $20 in bonus play. Must be 21 or older. Register early by calling 810-299-3817. Minimum number of participants required.

Friday, February 10 Mother/Son Dance

The Pinckney Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Mother Son Dance on February 10TH, from 7pm-10pm, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10601 Dexter Pinckney Road, in Pinckney. There will be D.J. for dancing, snacks, refreshments, and a photographer available for photos for sale, with the first photo free. Cost is $8 per person or $22 per family. Tickets are sold at the door. For more information, call 734-878-6902.

Friday, February 10 Evening at Our Place

Web Link: http://sotlschool.com/news/evening-at-our-place/ Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran School in Brighton invites you to their free Star Wars themed Evening at Our Place on Friday, February 10th from 6pm-8:30pm. 6pm-7pm games, crafts, and a chance to tour the school 7pm Ring of Steel Action Theatre presents Jedi Academy.

Saturday, February 11 Midnight in the Tropics

Web Link: http://midnightinthetropics.com/ Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club presents "Midnight in the Tropics" at Cleary University raising money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County, Reaching Higher, and The Connection Youth Services. The event includes dinner, entertainment, live and silent auctions. The fundraiser runs from 6pm-11pm. More information is available at the website.

Saturday, February 11 Benefit for Ben and Carol Albin

There will be a benefit for Ben and Carol Albin at the Williamston Eagles Club, at 835 High St. on February 11th starting at 4pm. Carol Albin has been diagnosed with stage 4 liver and colon cancer and her husband Ben suffered a fatal heart attack. Funds raised will be for funeral and medical expenses. There will be a live auction and silent auctions a spaghetti dinner, raffles, a bake sale and lots of music. A cash bar will also be available. For more information call Fred at 517-242-7088.

Saturday, February 11 Howell Gun Club Shooting Stars

The Howell Gun Club is looking for kids both male and female who would like to learn clay target shooting. To also join their team to compete at local, state and national competitions. They hold a meeting for information at the clubhouse on Jewel Rd., Saturday, February 11th at 9:30am. Contact Mike Wilson at 743-660-2611 or e-mail castawaynewfs@charter.net for more info.

Sunday, February 12 Runway Repurposed

Web Link: http://www.grassrootsarts.org/ Runway Repurposed is February 12th at Crystal Gardens in Howell. All fashion designers at all levels can participate. Choose several pieces of donated clothing, and create a brand new outfit. The final outfits are showcased at a fashion show open to the public held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center on February 12th. Funds raised from this event will benefit the Howell Opera House, and the Grassroots Arts Initiative scholarship program. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RunwayRepurposed/ or visit the website below.

Sunday, February 12 Natural Attraction

The first ever Valentine's event for adults at the Howel Nature Center is February 12th, 21 and over, 5pm-8pm will include wine and refreshments, trivia & couples' games with prizes, and some fascinating presentations about wild court-ship rituals & the nature of chocolate (with chocolate tasting). $30/person or $50/couple, pre-registration is required. Go to www.howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Sunday, February 12 Snowman Tea

Web Link: http://www.erichartwellfoundation.com/ Snowman Tea at the Howell Opera House is 1:30-4pm. They serve a 3-course meal, with a variety of teas, lots of prizes, music by local artists, a silent auction and raffle, and guest speakers. Funds raised benefit children and families battling cancer at C.S Mott's Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Visit the website for details.

Thursday, February 16 FAN Monthly Public Forum

Please join FAN for the monthly public forum every third Thursday of the month at the New Hudson United Methodist Church. For further information contact cathy@swoakfanachc.org.

Friday, February 17 State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours

State Rep. Hank Vaupel Office Hours: 2:30-3:30pm. at Fowlerville Farms, 941 S. Grand Ave. in Fowlerville. 4-5pm at Kahuna Coffee, 1836 Old U.S. Highway 23 in Hartland. 5:30-6:30pm at All Star Coney Island in Howell No appointments are necessary to attend.

Friday, February 17 Soup Supper Fundraiser

A Soup Supper Fundraiser, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 419 Pinckney, is February 17th from 5-7pm. The cost is $7 per person, children under 10 are $4. Located at 9807 Whitewood Road, Pinckney. Enjoy homemade soups, breads and desserts. All proceeds benefit veterans and families in our community.

Saturday, February 18 Snowfest

Snowfest at the Howell Nature Center is February 18th from noon-4pm. Events include indoor & outdoor games, wildlife presentations and tours, zip lining, snowman building and much more. $8/child, $10/adult. Events are weather dependent. Pre-registration is required. Go to our events calendar on www.howellnaturecenter.org or call 517-546-0249.

Saturday, February 18 Raisin Pickers (Blugrass/ Swing)

Web Link: http://brightonperformingarts.com/ It’s the 26th anniversary of the founding of The Raisin Pickers, the Manchester-based string band that’s cultivated a loyal following in with its deft mix of rustic Appalachian music, old time swing, bluegrass, and lately swamp driven Louisiana sounds. Tickets sre $18, $14 & $10. Groups of 10 or more get a 10% discount. Purchase tickets at online or call 810-299-4130.

Saturday, February 18 Diammonds and Spurs Gala to Benefit Veterans

Web Link: https://camp-liberty.org/event/diamonds-spurs-camp... Diamonds and Spurs Camp Liberty Gala is February 18th from 4pm-10pm. The Western-themed Gala will feature a dinner of of delicious “western grub”, along with live entertainment from the the Bob Marshall Band, open bar, games, raffles, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for a $50,000 "Crusader" Custom Built Harley motorcycle. Visit the website or more information.

Saturday, February 18 Fight Night - A Relationship Game Changer

A fun date night. You'll laugh, learn, grow closer and never look at fighting in the same way. With Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott. Live simulcast at the Fowlerville Nazarene Church, 8040 Country Corner Dr, Fowlerville. Cost is $10 per couple at the door and dessert will be served in between sessions. Starts at 7pm. Childcare provided upon request. Please call the church office at 517-223-7111 if interested in childcare.

Sunday, February 19 Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon

Web Link: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=40588#... Come swim, bike, run on February 19th for the Splash & Dash Indoor Triathlon at Howell Area Aquatic & Fitness Center. Whether this is your first event or your motivation for the summer season, this is the triathlon for you. Scoring will be determined based on laps swam, miles biked, and miles ran with each discipline timed for 20 minutes. Awards will be handed out based on age group for men and women. Anyone age 9 going to age 99 can compete. All early registrants will receive a race packet and race shirt, so please indicate your size when registering. Late registrants are not guaranteed a race shirt. Deadline to register and be guaranteed a shirt is Friday, February 10th. Sign up online via RunSignUp. The last heat will be a team relay (2-3 people).

Monday, February 20 Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group

Web Link: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eve... Arc of Livingston Parent Support Group meet the third Monday of the month and will include presentations and/or discussions on topics of interest to parents. Meetings are held at The Well Church 2376 Genoa Business Park Drive Brighton. They meet from 6:30pm-8pm. Please RSVP by calling The Arc at 517-546-1228 or visit the website.

Monday, February 20 Foster Family Informational Meeting

Liv. Co. Catholic Charities is interested in increasing the number of foster homes in our county to serve the growing number of children entering foster care. Currently there are not enough homes in our county to serve the increasing number of abused or neglected children in Livingston County. Do you have room in your heart and home for one more child? Join them on Monday, February 20th or any 3rd Monday of the month from 5pm-7pm at Catholic Charities located at 2020 E. Grand River #103, Howell. Call Michael Gackler at 517-545-5944 to reserve your spot today.

Thursday, February 23 Builder Continuing Competency Training

A 3 hour Continuing Competency training session for Builders and Maintenance & Alteration contractors as required by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for license renewal will take place at the Livingston County Building Department in Howell at 2pm. Seating is limited. $45 for HBA members and $60 for non-members. To register email info@hbalc.com with your name, phone number, and company name. For questions or more information, call the HBA 810-227-6210.

Saturday, February 25 Snowshoe Spectacular

Web Link: https://www.digitalsignup.com/Home.aspx?SoftwareID... Snowshoe Spectacular for ages 5 and over is is February 25th. Join Brighton Community Education and Heavner Canoe and for an unforgettable snowshoe hike around the beautiful winter landscapes at Brighton Recreation Area. This is an ideal outdoor adventure for the entire family. Adults $18/kids $9. Go cnline for more information or call 810-299-4130.

Saturday, February 25 Pinckney Music Department Dinner

Join all 5th - 12th grade band and orchestra students on Saturday, February 25th for an afternoon of spaghetti and music. This event will run from 1:30pm-6:30pm. Dinner tickets will be sold at the door for $10. If you just want to watch the concert a $3 donation is suggested. This is a scholarship fundraiser.

Saturday, February 25 Meditation and Mindfulness Workshop

Meditation & Mindfulness Workshop is Saturday, February 25th 10am-2:30pm. Community Unitarian Universalists in Brighton: 3333 S. Old US 23. A Day of Meditation & Mindfulness instructions and activities, lunch is provided. Registration required. Please contact riverflowers@gmail.com before February 17th for registration and questions.

Saturday, February 25 Winter Skills: Scout Workshop

A new Winter Skills Workshop is open to Scouts of all ages, with activities to satisfy a wide variety of badge requirements. Pre-registration is required. Please contact Emily DeLong at emilyd@howellnaturecenter.org for details.

Saturday, February 25 Howell Ed Foundation Gala

Web Link: http://www.howelleducationfoundation.com/ Howell Education Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the education of the students of Howell Public Schools through its grants which fund innovative programs, field trips and presentations. To help continue and further the work of the HEF, a fundraising gala will take place on February 25th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center. The HEF Gala will start at 6pm with a silent auction and dinner, followed by a LIVE Auction that will offers once in a lifetime trips and activities. Tickets are $125,register to attend or sponsor the event at their website or call 517-579-8555.

Sunday, February 26 Livingston County Concert Band Winter Concert

The Livingston County Concert Band annual Winter Concert is Sunday, February 26th at 3pm. The free concert will be held at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center at Howell High School. This concert includes a variety of music. Donations will be accepted. Refreshments served following the concert. Please call 810-227-8086, visit the band’s website www.lccbmusic.org) or check out the Livingston County Concert Band Facebook page for more information.

Sunday, February 26 Brighton Fire Team Fundraiser

Web Link: http://action.lung.org/site/TR?team_id=131860&fr_i... 35 Firefighters will climb 71 flights to get to the top of the Ren Cen in downtown Detroit. 600 firefighters from Michigan are gathering to raise money and awareness for the American Lung Association. Please click here To support this team. Visit the website for details.

Tuesday, February 28 American Legion Broasted Chicken Dinner

The American Legion Devereaux post 141 in Howell Township serves Broasted Chicken dinners from 5-8pm. Cost is $9.50 per person. Call 517-546-2534 for more information.

Thursday, March 2 Bowl for Kids Sake

Bowl for Kids Sake Thursday, March 2nd-Sunday, March 5th at Striking Lanes in Hartland. Register your team now and join the huge bowling party to help Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Livingston County. Visit WHMI.com and click the bowling pins for registration forms, and bowling times. Once your 5 person team is registered, you’ll receive a pledge sheet for each bowler, $60 minimum pledge per bowler is required and complete team information must be submitted before a bowling time can be reserved. For more information you can also call Big Brothers and Big Sisters during regular business hours at 517-546-1140.

Saturday, March 4 Daddy/Daughter Dance

Web Link: http://www.selcra.com/ Selcra is hosting their 28th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance at Brighton High School from 6pm-8:30pm. This event drew over 1,300 participants last year. Every girl receives a gift. The night will be filled with dancing, photos, 3,000 balloon drop, and unforgettable lasting memories.

Sunday, March 5 Euchre Tournament

Euchre Tournament at First United Methodist Church, 1230 Bower St., Howell on Sunday, March 5th, at 2pm. Refreshments and child care provided. $15 per person with proceeds going toward the youth mission trip.

Saturday, March 11 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

The Livingston County/Fowlerville Fireworks Committee will be holding the 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, March 11th at VFW Post 6464, located at 215 Veterans Drive in Fowlerville from 4pm-7pm. There will be 50/50 drawings, vendors, and silent auction. Dinner includes one sample of each chili and one bowl of the chili of your choice, salad, beverage and dessert. Prices are $8 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 years old. Also available, a children's dinner: hot dog, chips, beverage, and dessert just $4. For more information or to request an entry form to enter a chili email bndbus@aol.com or call 517-223-1927.

Saturday, March 18 Wild Game Dinner

The Knights of Columbus Wild Game Dinner is Saturday, March 18th from 4pm–8pm. The dinner will be held in the Activity Center, Grand Hall, at St. John in Fenton. Donations for the dinner taken at the door: $25. For adults, $10. Children 12 & under. For advance raffle tickets call: Bill Bradburn 810-938-9030. Raffles items include: guns, a crossbow, hunting and fishing trips and more.

Saturday, March 18 Mom to Mom Sale

Web Link: http://sotlschool.com/news/mom2mom-sale/ There will be a mom to mom sale on March 18th at Shepherd Early bird, 8am-9am is $2, from 9am-1pm is $1. Strollers are welcome. Tables and cubes available for rent. For more information visit the website.

Saturday, April 1 Fur Ball