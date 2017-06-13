Services Set For Man Killed After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In Detroit's Midtown

June 13, 2017

Funeral arrangements have been released for a South Lyon man who died from complications due to a tragic accident last week.



John Dewey McDaniels Jr., formally of Milford, passed away one day before his 73rd birthday. McDaniels and three Milford friends were in Detroit’s midtown neighborhood last week and stopped to check out a car exhibit in front of the Shinola store when they were struck.



42-year-old Deandre Simmons of Inkster is facing multiple criminal charges after he drove a pickup truck onto the wrong side of the street as the group was crossing.



McDaniels died, one Milford woman was hospitalized with two broken legs and will be undergoing rehab, another Milford man was treated and released, while a fourth woman was not injured.



McDaniels was said to be well known throughout the Milford community and was a longtime resident but had moved to South Lyon about a year ago. Those who knew him well say he was a jokester who could often be seen walking his dog Riley around town and would wear a straw hat with a large feather in it. The retired Vietnam Veteran also served on the Milford Parks & Recreation board.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Milford, where visitation is planned from 3 to 9pm Thursday. A memorial Service will be held there at noon on Friday, followed by interment and military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in McDaniels’ name may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Michigan Humane Society. (JM)