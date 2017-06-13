Fire Destroys Large Putnam Township Home

June 13, 2017

A Putnam Township home was destroyed by fire Monday as more than half a dozen departments responded to fight the blaze.



The fire was reported around 5pm at a home on Beardsley Road. Fire officials say that flames were through the roof of the large structure when they arrived on the scene. No one was home at the time and there were no reported injuries. The fire was reportedly called in by someone who saw the smoke while driving in the area. There is no word on what may have caused the fire.



Putnam Township firefighters were assisted by departments in Brighton, Green Oak Township, Hamburg Township, Howell, Dexter and Unadilla Township. Livingston County EMS and the Disaster Assistance Response Team also responded. Picture courtesy of ClickOnDetroit.com. (JK)