Brighton Honda Warns Community About Panhandling Scam

June 13, 2017

A Brighton car dealership took panhandling problems into their own hands today.



Brighton Honda placed a sign out front to inform passersby and would-be victims that a man who often begs for money by the dealership is really a scammer. The dealership is on Grand River near I-96 and the Hilton Road intersection. The sign stated man was offered a full time job at $10/hour and he responded that he made more money than anybody there and did not want the job. The sign further instructs individuals to donate to a more worthy cause.



Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.



A number of Livingston County residents commented that they’ve seen the man and two others park their car down the road then walk to over to the exit ramp. Others said the men are rude and inconsiderate, “yelling at people for not giving them anything” and declining food. They reportedly frequent the intersection, as well as Meijer and other areas throughout the City. As of 5:30pm today, the man was no longer standing in front of Brighton Honda and the sign was down. Photos were later posted of him being arrested.



Police previously told WHMI panhandlers find locales like Brighton lucrative, not only because the area is relatively affluent but also because local people tend to be compassionate and feel sorry for those in difficult financial straits. (JM)