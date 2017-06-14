Northfield Township Selects New Township Manager

June 14, 2017

Northfield Township has decided to extend a conditional offer to a new Township Manager.



After months of debate over whether or not the position needed to be filled and who, if so, should fill it, the Board of Trustees voted 4-3 in favor of offering Steven Aynes the job. The manager position has been vacant since January 5th, when Howard Fink resigned to take a similar role on the west side of the state. Township Supervisor Marlene Chockley said the response from the community was that they didn’t need a new manager, but the board voted last February by the same slim margin to begin the process of looking.



Aynes was the second candidate motioned for at Tuesday night’s meeting, after the first was rejected by a 4-3 vote. Chockley voted no for both candidates, partly because she felt she could fill that role herself as Supervisor, and also because she thought the money could be better spent elsewhere. She said she wanted to use the $104,000 that it is going to cost them on the community and on other staff needs within the township. She did credit Aynes with having lots of management experience and a great ability to work with others. She said despite her vote, she looks forward to working with him. The township will now conduct a background check on Aynes not-to-exceed $1,000, offer him the job, and see if he accepts. (MK)