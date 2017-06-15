Brighton Man Wins Fantasy 5 Lottery Jackpot

June 15, 2017

After years of trying, a Brighton man finally hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot.



53-year-old David Fisher matched all five numbers in the Sunday drawing to win the big prize of $326,974. He bought the winning ticket at Jonna’s Market on North Michigan Avenue in Howell.



Fisher says he’s been playing the same number for years and on Sunday night, bought tickets from stores all over to try and win the jackpot. After learning he actually won Monday morning, Fisher says he immediately wrote his brother and nephews checks for $1,000. He hid the ticket in his sock drawer and visited lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his prize.



Fisher joked he always told people that when he won, he would spend half at the casino and waste the other half. All kidding aside, Fisher plans to use his winnings to buy a corvette and put the rest away for retirement. (JM)