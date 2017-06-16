Local Lawmaker Endorses Lena Epstein For U.S. Senate Seat

June 16, 2017

A local legislator is endorsing an automotive-industry businesswoman for the U.S. Senate.



Republican Senator Joe Hune of Fowlerville is endorsing Lena Epstein, says she is best suited to represent Michigan in the United States Senate. In announcing his support, Hune said Epstein’s work ethic and business experience, especially with the automotive industry, set her apart from candidates that have run before.



Epstein served as co-chair of the President Trump campaign and is a third-generation co-owner of Southfield-based Vesco Oil Corporation.



The election is November 6th of 2018. Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is running for re-election to a fourth term. A number of potential candidates have emerged in the Republican Primary race but Epstein is the first to officially declare. Facebook Photo. (JM)