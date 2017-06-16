Howell Woman Killed In Northern Michigan Crash

June 16, 2017

A 21-year-old Howell woman was killed early Thursday when her car crashed into a tree north of Standish.



Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre told the Arenac County Independent that McKenzie Gibbon of Howell was driving a Mercury Milan on I-75 and according to the initial investigation, she either fell asleep or lost consciousness before leaving the roadway and crashing into a large tree in the median.



McIntyre said the crash, which was reported at 3:12am, remains under investigation. (JK)