Grand River Construction Mostly Complete, Signage Going Up Along Corridor

June 18, 2017

Construction on Grand River in Brighton is just about wrapped up.



With the final coat of asphalt on Grand River having been applied, the contractor will start the final center line painting and special markings at the intersections. That should take place this coming week, if not sooner.



The City says there is also new signage that needs to be installed along the Grand River corridor, so drivers might see an occasional lane closure. Once that has been done, the remaining barricades will be removed and the project will be complete. (JM)