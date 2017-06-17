Warrant Issued For Local Man Charged In Fatal Hit And Run

June 17, 2017

A Fowlerville man is facing charges connected to a fatal hit and run pedestrian collision is wanted by authorities.



The warrant for 20-year-old David Michael Vega of Fowlerville was authorized Thursday. Vega is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.



Green Oak Township Police and Fire and Rescue Personnel responded to a call September 2nd for an unresponsive man on Whitmore Lake Road, north of Eight Mile Road. The body of 19-year-old Ambrose Ian Sullivan of Northfield Township was discovered on the shoulder of the roadway. He was determined to be deceased at the time of the discovery. Police believe he was struck around 2am as he walked home from his job at the Whitmore Lake McDonald’s. The details surrounding the crash have not yet been released. (DK)