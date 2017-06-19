Fenton Twp. Boating Accident Could Lead To Charges

June 19, 2017

Charges are possible in a Fenton Township boating accident that injured a 12-year-old girl.



The June 4th incident occurred around 8:45pm just north of the DNR public launch on Lake Ponemah. Core Rae Thomas was swimming in the lake when she was run over by a speedboat. Witnesses say the boat did not stop. The boat in question was located after a several-hour search of the shoreline by patrol deputies. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that they plan to submit the case to the prosecutor’s office for review of possible charges.



Thomas, who continues to recover at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, had to undergo surgery to repair tendons and to hold bones together for what appeared to be two large lacerations of her foot. Her mother says that the tendons to four of her toes were severed in the accident and doctors say she has permanently lost feeling in the right side of her foot, but should be able to walk eventually. Thomas has reportedly developed an infectious disease as a result of the antibiotics she was given for her leg.



A gofundme page has been set up to assist with Thomas’ medical bills. Over $3,700 has been raised thus far to meet the $10,000 goal. A link to the page is below. (DK)