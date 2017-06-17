Services Set For Howell Woman Killed In Crash

June 17, 2017

Services have been set for a Howell woman who was killed when her car crashed into a tree in northern Michigan.



21-year-old Mackenzie Gibbon died early Thursday morning north of Standish when her car went off I-75. Arenac County authorities say their initial investigation indicates Gibbon either fell asleep or lost consciousness before the Mercury Milan she was driving left the roadway and crashed into a large tree in the median. The crash, which was reported at 3:12am, remains under investigation.



Visitation for Gibbon’s friends and family will be held from 10am to noon on Saturday, June 24th at the Borek Jennings Lamb Chapel in Howell, with funeral services to follow at noon. (JK)