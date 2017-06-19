Highland Man Pleads To Church Break-In

June 19, 2017

A Highland Township man has entered a plea in connection with a breaking and entering incident at a local church.



22-year-old Calvin Vallette pleaded guilty as charged to breaking and entering a building with intent. The incident happened at the Highland Hills Baptist Church on Woodruff Lake Road near Milford Road just before 7:30 on the morning of May 25th. The pastor had arrived to find that the building had been broken into and that the party responsible was possibly inside the church. The pastor found Vallette and held him until deputies arrived.



The pastor told authorities that cash was missing from his drawer and a large quantity of cash in small denominations was found in Vallette's pocket. He eventually admitted to police that he had broken into the church on two prior occasions. Vallette will be sentenced June 29th in Oakland County Circuit Court.