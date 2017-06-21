Weekend Lane Closure On Southbound US-23, Delays Likely

June 21, 2017

Lane closures will bring delays for motorists on southbound US-23 this weekend.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises there will be a continuous single lane closure on southbound US-23 between 5 Mile Road and M-14 for concrete patch work. The lane closure will start at 8pm Friday and continue through 5am Monday. In addition, there will be nighttime single lane closures on northbound US-23 in the same area.



M-DOT says traffic back-ups are anticipated with the closure and motorists are advised to plan extra time but also watch for slowdowns when traveling through the area this weekend. (JM)