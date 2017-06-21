Pinckney Board of Education Looks To Fill Vacancy, Letters Of Interest Sought

June 21, 2017

The Pinckney school board has another vacancy, although officials are on the fast track to fill it.



The board has another vacancy approaching as Trustee Richard Gilligan will be stepping down after six years, effective June 30th. The term is through December 2018 and the hope is that person would then run for the seat, to build as much consistency and continuity as possible.



The board recently filled a separate open seat and appointed Bethany Mohr. Superintendent Rick Todd tells WHMI that was a tough decision as they had a number of excellent candidates apply so the board is confident they’ll be able to find the right person to fill Gilligan’s shoes.



Todd says they’re sad to see Gilligan go, as he brought a real sincere sense of compassion, humbleness and empathy that was a tremendous asset. He says Gilligan just felt it was the right time in his personal life to step down, as he saw the district through some really challenging times but they’re on the right path and will be coming out of deficit at the end of this fiscal year.



Todd says the board is in good hands and has strong people who really have the districts best interests at heart, adding they’ve been fortunate to have great community members over the years that were really nice fits for the board. The process to fill Gilligan’s seat is being expedited with school being out for the summer, limited board meetings and summer vacations.



Letters of interest or emails should be sent to Superintendent Todd by next Wednesday, June 28th at

RTodd@pinckneypirates.org or mail to 2130 East M-36 Pinckney, MI 48169. The board will then meet next Thursday night to conduct interviews. (JM)