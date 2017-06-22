Credit Card Skimming Device Found On Diesel Pump At Howell Gas Station

Another credit card skimmer was discovered at a Howell gas station Wednesday morning.



The skimmer was found at Mugg & Bopps on South Michigan Avenue. Howell Police Chief George Basar tells WHMI the device was found Wednesday morning by an employee doing a routine check of the pumps, noting it was only on one diesel pump. On June 4th, skimmers were found on three of the gas station pumps at the same station. Basar says the incidents remain under investigation. Skimmers are small devices that capture credit and debit card information on a gas station pump or ATM machine but blend in well with existing equipment so unsuspecting consumers never notice it. Additional devices were also found at the Mugg & Bopps on Clinton Street in Stockbridge earlier this month.



Members of the public are advised to monitor bank statements for any suspicious activity. (JM)